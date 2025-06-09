‘Sway In The Morning’ Heads To A New Coast For Its Next Chapter

Tracy G, Sway Calloway, and Heather B of ‘Sway In The Morning.’ Photo Credit: Maro Hagopian // SiriusXM.

For more than a decade, Sway In The Morning has been a cultural cornerstone—equal parts conversation, community, and unscripted magic. Now in its 14th year, the iconic SiriusXM show has entered a new era as host Sway Calloway moves the daily broadcast from New York City to Los Angeles. But while the zip code may have changed, the spirit remains intact.

Airing live Monday through Friday from 8 AM to noon EST, Sway In The Morning continues to amplify voices across music, politics, sports, and entertainment. At its core, the show is more than interviews—it’s a space where authenticity thrives. From viral freestyle moments to vulnerable life updates from its hosts and listeners alike, the show’s foundation is built on connection.

“We’ve been hitting home runs,” Sway said, reflecting on the move west. “The purpose was to make the show more accessible to a whole new region, and give artists, actors, and athletes who don’t always get a shot at this kind of platform a real opportunity to shine.”

In just the first few weeks in L.A., the show welcomed a slate of new guests—Xhibit, Kareem Grimes, Lucky Daye, and Cory Hardrict among them. Meanwhile, the East Coast presence remains just as sharp. Thanks to SiriusXM’s cutting-edge tech, the New York team, led by Tracy G, seamlessly co-hosts and produces the show remotely in real-time. “It’s not two separate shows,” Tracy noted. “We’re one machine, one voice. The beauty of this is that we’ve figured out how to be in two places at once—and really, a hundred places at once.”

Of course, any conversation about Sway In The Morning would be incomplete without Heather B, a co-host and longtime friend of Sway’s since the mid-’90s. Their bond, formed through decades of hip-hop and broadcast history, has become the heart of the show. “It’s grown from a friendship to a family,” Heather said. “We’ve worked together across coasts, across formats. And now that we’re neighbors in California? Let’s just say Sway’s at my door every day asking for food.”

With warmth and wit, Heather and Sway’s on-air chemistry is unmatched, and their off-air camaraderie keeps the show grounded. But don’t let the jokes fool you—this is high-level radio. “We’re live for four hours every day. That’s not easy,” Heather added. “People are paying to listen to this show, so we want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth. We show up, no matter what we’re going through.” That dedication has paid off. Sway In The Morning has become a cultural timestamp, appearing in shows like Empire and Luke Cage and cited by several artists as a rite of passage.

Few segments exemplify that truth more than the now-legendary freestyle sessions. Over the years, everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Lizzo to Chris Pratt has stepped into the booth to deliver bars—some expected, others delightfully surprising. “The freestyle was always about proving skill,” Sway explained. “Back in the day, it was your calling card. You didn’t have a YouTube channel or streaming service to put your work on. You had your bars.”

Those bars live on through YouTube, where millions have watched the show’s viral clips. That visual element, added in the early days of the show’s SiriusXM run, helped Sway In The Morning leap from cult favorite to global staple. But outside of the show’s ever-increasing popularity, is its community. Known lovingly as “citizens,” the show’s listeners span generations and geographies. Tracy shared stories of parents passing the show down to their children, listeners from the Dakotas to Paris calling in daily, and fans building support networks because of the show’s energy. “We’re holding a big welcome sign every morning,” she said. “Whatever version of yourself you bring, there’s space for you here.”

That sense of belonging, of intention, of joy—that’s the show’s legacy. “I want people to walk away from this show feeling uplifted,” Sway said. “To know that what they’re listening to can help them solve a problem, unlock a dream, or just make their day a little better.”

And for those tuning in for the first time? Tracy put it best: “We want you to feel edu-tained. That’s the magic of this show. We’re not just talking—we’re building something that matters.”