Our Favorite Moments From Super Bowl LVI’s Hip-Hop Heavy Halftime Show

The biggest night in football took place at LA’s SoFi stadium last night, and while millions of NFL fans were on the edge of their seats to see who would reign victorious between the Rams and the Bengals, many others were just eating wings and biding our time until the REAL show kicked off.

This year’s halftime show featured Gen-X and Millennial-approved performances from Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and surprise cameos from 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak. Fans grooved to classics such as “Still D.R.E.,” by Dr. Dre and Snoop, “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige, and “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar among others.

50 Cent wowed the audience with a surprise performance of “In Da Club,” hanging upside down like his 2003 music video and all. Eminem bucked pre-agreed upon NFL regulations and took a knee in protest while Anderson. Paak performed a live drum set during his performance of “Lose Yourself.”

Take a look at some of the moments from the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show that had us bobbing our heads and swaying in our seats while watching the big game: