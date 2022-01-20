Watch The Epic F. Gary Gray-Directed Trailer For Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI is almost here, and with it, the highly-anticipated Pepsi Halftime Show featuring what are sure to be iconic performances from Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

With the date of the big show drawing nearer, the Hip-Hop heavyweights gave us a teaser of what’s to come with a new trailer for their upcoming performance.

Director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Set it Off, Friday) lent his talents to the surreal and rhythmic trailer, entitled The Call. In the spot, the halftime all-stars can be seen descending upon L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, as the city is depicted as a grand chessboard with an omniscient hand moving multiple king and queen pieces about as a musical compilation of iconic tracks “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love,” give fans a taste of what’s to come during the big game on Feb. 13.

Eminem writes raps with his (de-aged) Slim Shady alter-ego, before getting a call that prompts him to hop a private jet. Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg pushes his low-rider through the streets, smiling flirtatiously at young women at bus stops. A call of his own sends him speeding into a U-turn.

A young woman near Snoop sees a video of Mary J. Blige on her phone, looking glamourous as ever on-set at a video shoot. As we’re transported to Mary’s whereabouts, we see her posing for the camera in front of a Bugatti. While in the glam chair for touch-ups, she gets a phone notification that prompts her to immediately hop into the car and drive off set.

In the following scene, Kendrick Lamar is seen at a table writing his rhymes at rapid speed as papers fly around the room before receiving a notification of his own. Lastly, Dr. Dre is seen walking the beach alone. As massive piano keys emerge from the ocean playing the iconic chord-line to “Still D.R.E,” the scene pans to overhead night shots of the Los Angeles streets, revealing that he has been the one moving the chess pieces all along.

Finally, all of the artists converge outside the SoFi Stadium, before walking toward it together to shut down halftime once and for all. Take a look at the trailer below:

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will air on February 13, 2022.