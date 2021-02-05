First Look: Erica Campbell Performs With The Super Bowl Gospel Choir

The 22nd annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SGBC) is back and better than ever for a night of inspiration ahead of Super Bowl LV. Returning to BET on Saturday, February 6 at 8/7c, the affair is hosted by radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley.

This year’s theme for the NFL’s biggest multicultural event of the weekend is “Nothing Can Stop Us” as the pandemic shifts the annual event to a virtual broadcast.

The likes of gospel greats will take center stage as the performance lineup features Grammy-nominated artists John P. Kee and Kierra Sheard. The NFL Players Choir is set to perform along with Voices of Fire, which will be presented by Pharrell Williams, Erica Campbell, PJ Morton, Koryn Hawthorne and Zacardi Cortez.

Pastor Mike Todd will render the opening prayer and award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance will deliver an inspirational message. NFL players Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brisset and Teddy Bridgewater are also among the special appearances.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive this year’s “Faith In Action Award.” Presented by former NFL star Warrick Dunn of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, Watson will be honored for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to “support families and youth in underserved communities.”

In partnership with the ​American Cancer Society, SBGC will also focus on the need to provide equitable access of prevention and treatment to the Black community throughout the broadcast.

Founded by Melanie Few, SBGC is known for welcoming the living legends of music for a night of praise and worship. Previous shows have featured Patti Labelle, Donnie McClurklin, ​Yolanda Adams, Anthony Hamilton, Gladys Knight and Mary Mary.

The show is executive produced by ​Connie Orlando​, ​Jamal Noisette and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay this year.