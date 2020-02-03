Sundance Recap: All The Fun Inside The 3rd Annual MACRO Lodge

Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for MACRO Lodge

MACRO returned for another year at Sundance, where it featured events that included some of the festival’s hottest stars.

Founded by Charles D. King, MACRO gives space to creatives of color to share their work, tell stories, and inspire others. This year’s MACRO Lodge at Sundance featured panels with Hair Love‘s Matthew Cherry, The Photograph‘s Stella Meghie and Issa Rae, and the cast of Sylvie’s Love.

Couldn’t make it to Park City, Utah for the events a Sundance? Here’s a little glimpse into the fun things that happened at MACRO Lodge.