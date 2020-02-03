Sundance Recap: All The Fun Inside The 3rd Annual MACRO Lodge
Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for MACRO Lodge
By Sydney Scott ·

MACRO returned for another year at Sundance, where it featured events that included some of the festival’s hottest stars.

Founded by Charles D. King, MACRO gives space to creatives of color to share their work, tell stories, and inspire others. This year’s MACRO Lodge at Sundance featured panels with Hair Love‘s Matthew Cherry, The Photograph‘s Stella Meghie and Issa Rae, and the cast of Sylvie’s Love.

Couldn’t make it to Park City, Utah for the events a Sundance? Here’s a little glimpse into the fun things that happened at MACRO Lodge.

01
Our Bodies, Our Stories: A Celebration Of Unstoppable Black Women
Filmmaker Dawn Porter, director-screenwriter of A Long Walk Chinonye Chukwu, and Director of Public Engagement, PPFA, Alencia Johnson attend Our Bodies, Our Stories: A Celebration Of Unstoppable Black Women at MACRO Lodge.
02
Our Bodies, Our Stories: A Celebration Of Unstoppable Black Women
Director of Public Engagement, PPFA, Alencia Johnson and Stacey King attend Our Bodies, Our Stories: A Celebration Of Unstoppable Black Women at MACRO Lodge.
03
Our Bodies, Our Stories: A Celebration Of Unstoppable Black Women
Director of Public Engagement, PPFA, Alencia Johnson, filmmaker Dawn Porter, director-screenwriter of A Long Walk Chinonye Chukwu, Chair of the Sundance Institute Board, Pat Mitchell, and Director of Arts & Entertainment Engagement for Planned Parenthood, Caren Spruch attend Our Bodies, Our Stories: A Celebration Of Unstoppable Black Women at MACRO Lodge.
04
The MACRO Lodge And Shea Moisture Present "Leaving The Door Open Behind You Panel"
Cara Sabin, Lena Waithe, and Stacey Walker King attend the MACRO Lodge and Shea Moisture present "Leaving The Door Open Behind You Panel."
05
The MACRO Lodge And Shea Moisture Present "Leaving The Door Open Behind You Panel"
Stacey Walker King, Cara Sabin, and Lena Waithe speak onstage during the MACRO Lodge and Shea Moisture present "Leaving The Door Open Behind You Panel."
