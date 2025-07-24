Sterling K. Brown And Ernest Kingsley Jr. Highlight The Power Of Possibility In ‘Washington Black’

Ernest Kingsley Jr, left, and Sterling K. Brown promote the series ‘Washington Black’ on Monday, June 16, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The journey of George Washington “Wash” Black begins on a Barbados sugar plantation and unfurls across icy tundras, desert coasts, and distant continents. But at its core, Washington Black—the Hulu limited series based on Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed novel—is a coming-of-age epic about defying circumstance and daring to dream. Released on July 23, the series invites viewers into a compelling story carried by the performances of Sterling K. Brown and newcomer Ernest Kingsley Jr., whose portrayal of Wash captures both the trauma of the past and the boundless hope of a reimagined future.

Set in the 19th century, Washington Black follows its young titular character, a brilliant, curious boy with a scientific mind, who escapes slavery and embarks on a globe-spanning adventure. The story, though grounded in historical realities, soars with imagination. That blend of hardship and hope was what initially drew Brown to the project—not just as an actor, but as an executive producer.

“I’ve never seen a narrative about slavery told through the eyes of a boy, through a young person, somebody who was innocent, surrounded by people who were actively working to protect his innocence,” Brown told ESSENCE. “To see his ingenuity, his creativity, his hopefulness; I think so much of our stories historically have been about what’s been painful. To see somebody who’s like, ‘I see something different for myself’—that drew me in.”

Kingsley Jr., who plays the older Wash, also felt a deep connection to the character’s journey. At the time of his audition, he saw the role as aspirational. “I remember getting the opportunity and it was one of those things that you receive when you’re just saying, ‘I’m going to do this audition and nothing’s going to come from it. It’s too big to even conceive of the idea that I’ll get it,’” he said. “But once I did, it was insane and surreal.”

Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Sterling K. Brown in ‘Washington Black.’ Photo Credit: Hulu

Filmed across breathtaking landscapes in Iceland, Mexico, and Nova Scotia, the series uses setting to emphasize both the scope of Wash’s journey and the vastness of the African diaspora. The show doesn’t merely tell a story about enslavement—it expands into themes of self-invention, legacy, and liberation, as Wash meets mentors and companions who help him reimagine his life.

One such figure is Medwin, played by Brown, who also serves as a guide to Wash in both the narrative and, as it turns out, in real life. Kingsley Jr. credited the This Is Us star with helping him stay grounded through the daunting process of leading such an ambitious production. “Obviously our lives are very different in terms of the substance of what we’re going through,” he said, “but the similarities, along with that ambition and that desire to see more from yourself than what your current circumstances dictate.”

While adaptations of beloved novels can bring pressure, Kingsley Jr. approached the role with focused intention. “I have a role here. They’ve used the book as an amazing foundation, but they’ve done something really beautiful with it in the screenplay,” he said. “It’s just doing the best job I can with the material I have and the cast around me. Obviously Sterling included really kind of helped me to take away any pressure.”

As Washington Black begins streaming, its message of resilience and reinvention takes center stage. With stunning cinematography, emotional depth, and a breakout performance from a stellar cast, the series stands as a bold new entry in the canon of Black storytelling. And for both Brown and Kingsley Jr., it’s about more than just entertainment—it’s a call to imagine new futures, even when the present feels limiting.

“Visualizing your future constantly,” Kingsley Jr. said. “That’s what I connected with, and that’s what I hope people take away.”

Washington Black is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.