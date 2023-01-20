The State Of Young Black Hollywood: 9 Innovators To Watch Behind The Scenes

While the stars in front of the camera are often given the most recognition, the team of creators behind the scenes in Hollywood move the needle for representation and cultural storytelling just as much.

Whether they’re writing, producing, or directing (or all of the above), these behind-the-scenes creators breathe life into the latest films and shows that uplift, inspire, entertain, and make us think.

Recent years have seen the likes of Jordan Peele, Ryan Coogler, and Issa Rae rise from the outskirts of industry recognition to the A-list. The names on this list are buzzing now, but will likely prove to be the new class of highly sought-after creatives in film and television in 2023 and beyond.