The worlds of fashion and entertainment are still reeling from the news of André Leon Talley’s shocking, sudden passing.

The fashion icon paved the way for generations of Black fashion enthusiasts and was known to champion Black journalists, designers, and models during his tenure as Senior Fashion Editor and later creative director at Vogue.

His larger-than-life stature and collection of signature caftans made him a standout on the front rows of fashion week, and his warm and regal nature earned him a slew of celebrity friends and admirers in life. Naturally, that admiration and friendship has carried on now that the trailblazer has transitioned beyond this physical plane.

Some of Talley’s friends and associates that have found words to express their feelings regarding his passing have come forward to share thoughts, well-wishes, and memories of his bold, impactful life on social media. Take a look at a few of them below:

Legendary supermodel Iman called Talley a “titan of fashion journalism,” noting how much he will be missed on a caption of a montage video of his life’s highlights and wise words.

Model Tyra Banks called Talley a “prolific person” unlike any other whose “effervescent” spirit of joy will endure.

…Just in time for the front line at fashion week in Heaven, Mrs Vreeland,Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld ..and now Andre Leon Talley.

R.I.P.

Unforgettable in every way… — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 19, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg noted that he was joining fashion greats like Diana Vreeland, Coco Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld on the front row of Heaven’s fashion week.

Though facing a lack of words through her devastation, Kimora Lee Simmons called Talley a guiding, fabulous supernova” and thanked him for the countless contributions he made to her, her family, and the world at large during his life.

Kerry Washington said Talley blessed us with his charm, wit, and taste for the exceptional, noting that the whole afterlife will be “just too fabulous” now that he has arrived.

On the power of history… André Leon Talley https://t.co/e5fvSW0KrZ — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) January 19, 2022

American fashion editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robin Givhan let Talley speak for himself, linking to an interview she conducted with him in 2017.

“You can only go forward if you know the past,” he said. “I can only be the man I am because I’m very connected to my past, to my roots.”

Lenny Kravitz commemorated his birth and death, calling him “LEGEN-DARY!”

Viola Davis asked that he rest well…

And Leslie Jones lamented losing yet another one of our icons.

Lastly, Niecy Nash noted that Talley “left an impression on anyone that crossed his path.”

As more memorials and kind wishes roll in, it’s a testament to the positive imprint he left on the world in his far-too-short 73 years among us.