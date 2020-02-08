Stars Came Out To Celebrate Diverse Filmmaking At MACRO’s Pre-Oscars Party

Things are revving up ahead of Sunday night’s Academy Awards with Hollywood parties in full swing as entertainment’s biggest night approaches.
Thursday night, MACRO‘s Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King hosted one of the hottest parties in West Hollywood, the third Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party, where celebs came out to celebrate diverse filmmaking. In attendance were familiar faces, including Ashley Blaine Featherson, Ryan Destiny, Zola star Taylour Paige, Michael B. Jordan, and many more.
Check out all the stars who attended MACRO’s pre-Oscar party.
01
01
Logan Browning attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
02
02
Tyrese Gibson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
03
03
Michael Ealy attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
04
04
Ser'Darius Blain attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
05
05
Trevor Jackson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
06
06
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
07
07
Kathryn Busby attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
08
08
Marcus Scribner attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
09
09
Bresha Webb attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
10
10
Tichina Arnold and Sinqua Walls attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
11
11
Edwina Findley attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
12
12
Aaliyah Williams attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
13
13
Jesse Williams attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
14
14
Ashley Blaine Featherson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
15
15
Michael B. Jordan attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
16
16
A.J. Johnson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
17
17
Danielle Brooks and Ashley Blaine Featherson attend Grey Goose Toasts To A Year Of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
18
18
Zola director Janicza Bravo, Taylour Paige, and Jesse Williams attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
19
19
Karen Rupert Toliver, Michael Ealy, and Matthew A. Cherry attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
20
20
Logan Browning, Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige, and Ashley Blaine Featherson attend Grey Goose Toasts To A Year Of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party
21
21
Damson Idris and Michael B. Jordan attend Grey Goose Toasts To A Year Of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
22
22
Baron Davis attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
23
23
Sarunas Jackson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
24
24
DeWanda Wise attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
25
25
Bianca Lawson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
26
26
Herizen Guardiola attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
27
27
Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny, and Diggy Simmons attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
28
28
Miss J Alexander attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
29
29
Dawn-Lyen Gardner attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
30
30
Freddie Ransome attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
31
31
ESSENCE entertainment director Cori Murray attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
32
32
Algee Smith attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
33
33
Tyrese Gibson and Cory Hardrict attend Grey Goose Toasts To A Year Of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
34
34
Omar Benson Miller and Michael Ealy attend Grey Goose Toasts To A Year Of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
35
35
James Bland and Will Catlett attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
36
36
Affion Crockett attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.