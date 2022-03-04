Star Gazing: Rihanna, Venus & Serena Williams, Jason Momoa and More

March is in full swing. While temps in much of the country still send a chill, the hope of sunny spring days is just over the horizon. But no winter breeze is keeping your faves away from the runways or red carpets in their freshest ‘fits.

In Paris, with Fashion Week in full swing, stars like Serena Williams and Rihanna hit the front row for Dior and Balmain, previewing upcoming fall looks for 2022.

In New York, premieres for The Batman and A Day to Die drew celebrities like Jason Momoa, Venus Williams and of course, star Zöe Kravitz to the massive red carpet in some of their hottest looks.

Take a look at the week’s best celeb moments below: