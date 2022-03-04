Star Gazing: Rihanna, Venus & Serena Williams, Jason Momoa and More

March is in full swing. While temps in much of the country still send a chill, the hope of sunny spring days is just over the horizon. But no winter breeze is keeping your faves away from the runways or red carpets in their freshest ‘fits.
In Paris, with Fashion Week in full swing, stars like Serena Williams and Rihanna hit the front row for Dior and Balmain, previewing upcoming fall looks for 2022.
In New York, premieres for The Batman and A Day to Die drew celebrities like Jason Momoa, Venus Williams and of course, star Zöe Kravitz to the massive red carpet in some of their hottest looks.
Take a look at the week’s best celeb moments below:
01
Serena Williams
The tennis legend attended the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
02
Serena Williams
Serena was all smiles on her way into the event…
Courtesy of Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
03
Serena Williams
…and all fierceness once inside.
04
Didi Stone
Didi Stone was ready for the camera at Carreaux du Temple for Balmain’s Fall/Winter runway
05
Olivier Rousteing
And the man of the hour himself, always ready to strike a pose.
06
Rihanna
Rihanna and her bump were in full force at the Dior womenswear runway show
07
Rihanna
Rihanna cradled her belly while efforlessly stealing the show at Dior
08
Tracee Ellis Ross
Casually fashionable Tracee was caught by the cameras strutting the streets of Paris
09
Zöe Kravitz
Your new Catwoman was dressed the part at The Batman New York City premiere
10
Zöe Kravitz
Zöe looked like catnip on the carpet…
11
Zöee Kravtiz
A cat-eye moment, of course, completed her look.
12
Jason Momoa with kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf
Zöe’s stepfather Jason Momoa stopped by to support her new film, with her sister Lola and brother Nakoa-Wolf in tow.
13
Jeffrey Wright
Near-EGOT Jeffrey Wright turned up for his highly anticipated turn as Commissioner Gordon in The Batman
14
Jeffrey Wright and kids Juno and Elijah
And of course, he brought his daughter Juno Wright and son Elijah Wright along for a fly and fashionable family moment on the carpet.
15
Venus Williams
The tennis legend was a vision in purple at The Batman world premiere.
16
Jayme Lawson
The actress served looks ahead of the premiere of her role in The Batman
17
Jayme Lawson
Her natural updo and strapless gown stole the show
18
Aldis Hodge
The actor was all smiles while supporting The Batman
19
Spike Lee and Laurence Fishburne
The legends spoke onstage during the celebration of Harry Belafonte’s 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit
20
Alicia Keys
The songstress also shared some words at the celebration at The Town Hall in New York
21
Doug E. Fresh
A performance from the hip-hop pioneer capped off the evening
22
Tia Mowry-Hardrict
Cory Hardrict and his wife Tia Mowry hosted a watch party for his new show All American: Homecoming
23
Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry-Hardrict
The star couple and the rest of the cast members of the new CW show posed for a quick pic
24
Nicole Remy
The star of the upcoming NBC dating show “The Courtship” was spotted near Rockefeller Center
25
2 Chainz and son Halo Epps
The Father-son duo sat courtside for Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks
26
Lil Rel Howery
The funnyman was also spotted feet to the hardwood at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
27
Devon Franklin
The producer and faith leader spoke onstage during Netflix’ Jeen-Yuhs Faith Event at NeueHouse Los Angeles
28
J. Ivy, Coodie, DeVon Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Chike, and Michael Todd
Kirk Franklin posed for a photo with Devon and the Jeen-Yuhs creators at the Hollywood event.
29
Leon
The star was spotted at the A Day To Die New York Screening at AMC Magic Johnson in Harlem
30
Leon, Wes Miller and Vernon Davis
The actor was joined by director Wes Miller and football star Vernon Davis at the premiere event
TOPICS: Rihanna tia mowry-hardrict Zoë Kravitz