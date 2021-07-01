Loading the player…

Let’s be honest, the real reason most of us have been so anxious to be back outside is because we want to see our girls. Yes, we want to dress up, and have brunch, and sip cocktails, but we want to do all of that with our besties which is why it warmed our hearts to see so may of our favorite famous ladies link up this past week.

Los Angeles may have been one of the last cities to lift its social distancing ban, but there’s been no shortage of festivities since it did. From our own ESSENCE Fest party in collaboration with Hillman Productions and MACRO, to BET Awards, and red carpet movie premieres, Black girls are back outside and linking up. Check out our favorite pics of us paired up below.

01 Issa Rae and Lauren London The BET Awards gave these Cali girls a chance to reconnect in person. 02 Mya and H.E.R. The singers attended the fifth annual Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton Saturday. 03 Zerina Akers and Tai Beauchamp At that same luncheon, Tai Beauchamp presented Zerina Akers with an award for her styling. 04 Keke Palmer and Brandy The pair caught up at celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey’s famous “Taco Tuesday” event held this past weekend. 05 Cynthia Erivo, Brandy and Lena Waithe Brandy caught up with Black Women in Hollywood honoree Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe at the same party in L.A. 06 Cynthia Bailey and Contessa Metcalfe The Bravo reality stars snapped a pic together during the grand opening of The Breakfast Boys in Atlanta. 07 Ryan Destiny and Chloe Bailey The singers/actresses both attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in The Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain. 08 Space Jam: A New Legacy Party In The Park After Dark 09 Colman Domingo and Jodie Turner-Smith We can’t talk about the Zola screening without mentioning how good Coleman Domingo and Jodie Turner-Smith look in yellow on the red carpet. 10 Tessa Thompson and A’Ziah “Zola” King Tessa Thompson stepped out to celebrate the release of Zola during a special screening in Los Angeles with the real-life star of the film, A’Ziah King. 11 Coi Leray and Queen Naija How cute are these two at the “No More Parties” BET Awards After Party? 12 Saweetie and Jazmine Sullivan How dope would this collab be? 13 Nicole Spruill and Laila Odom We loved seeing these ladies pull up at our ESSENCE Fest NOxLA Experience Watch Party.