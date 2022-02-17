Star Gazing: Super Bowl LVI, New York Fashion Week Bring Celebs Out To Play

Celebrities hit New York and LA in droves as two of the biggest events of the winter took place in entertainment epicenters this week.

Super Bowl LVI drew performers and actors to the LA’s SoFi Stadium and its surrounding areas in anticipation of the Los Angeles Rams’ eventual victory, and of course, that toe-tapping, body-rocking halftime show full of nostalgic hip-hop classics.

Loading the player...

Across the country, New York Fashion Week brought A-listers to the front rows and the afterparties, eager to view the new fashions for the upcoming 2022 seasons.

Take a look at what your faves were up to this week: