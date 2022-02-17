Star Gazing: Super Bowl LVI, New York Fashion Week Bring Celebs Out To Play

Celebrities hit New York and LA in droves as two of the biggest events of the winter took place in entertainment epicenters this week.
Super Bowl LVI drew performers and actors to the LA’s SoFi Stadium and its surrounding areas in anticipation of the Los Angeles Rams’ eventual victory, and of course, that toe-tapping, body-rocking halftime show full of nostalgic hip-hop classics.
Across the country, New York Fashion Week brought A-listers to the front rows and the afterparties, eager to view the new fashions for the upcoming 2022 seasons.
Take a look at what your faves were up to this week:
Ty Dolla $ign, The Weeknd
These crooners settled into a celebrity box ready to place their bets on who would win in Super Bowl LVI. Naturally, Ty is a Rams fan…
Normani, Megan Thee Stallion
Head Hottie in Charge Megan Thee Stallion and dancing queen Normani got sexy for the Fanatics Super Bowl Party ahead of the big game…
Russel Wilson, Ciara
The Wilsons served casual coupled-up cuteness at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party…
A$AP Ferg
The Harlem rapper took a moment away from the Fanatics Super Bowl party festivities to give a quick pose for the camera
Tinashe, Shaquille O’Neal
The songbird and the ballplayer were all smiles at the 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart geared up for the big game at Michael Rubin’s 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Coach K, Quavo
The QC label founder and the iciest Migo posed for the camera at Quality Control Sports’ ‘The Pregame’ Super Bowl Brunch.
Serayah
Songstress and actress kept it cute and colorful at the QC pre-Super Bowl brunch
Melii
Melii kept it cute and simple at Quality Control Sports’ “The Pregame” Super Bowl Brunch
Siya
The rapper was clearly enjoying herself at QC’s pre-Super Bowl brunch
Lecrae
The rapper was all smiles at the pre-Super Bowl brunch event
Charles Oakley
The legendary NBA player took a quick snap at QC’s Super Bowl Brunch…
Samira Wiley
The actress attended the West Coast premiere “Slave Play” at Mark Taper Forum
Ariana Debose
The Academy Award nominee sat alongside Eric Adams and Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors Collection show.
La La Anthony and son Kiyan Anthony
The adorable mother-son duo were seen at the Kim Shui show during New York Fashion Week…
Megan Thee Stallion, Rickey Thompson
Thee Hot Girl Coach sat and took notes front row at the Coach runway show on Valentine’s Day…
Miguel, Nazanin Mandi
The recently-reunited couple were all smiles in all black at the Michael Kors Runway Show…
Lori Harvey
Lori was radiant in an all-white ‘fit at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show
Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe
The couple were seen looking warm and fabulous while walking into the LaQuan Smith runway show during NYFW…
Saucy Santana
Our favorite Material Girl struck a pose while awaiting the start of the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show.
Coi LeRay
The rap starlet was snapped sitting pretty at the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show
Nick Cannon, Capone
The comedians took over the stage during the return of Amateur Night at The Apollo Theater.