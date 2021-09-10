New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the women of Hollywood and music are shutting down the front row in sleek looks and bold statement styles. Between the fashion runways, the premiere red carpets, and the recently reinvigorated concert scene, it’s prime time to catch your fave serving serious looks.
As summer wanes to a close and fall prepares to breeze in, the ladies of the industry are showing the last bit of glowing skin and warm glowing glam before higher necklines, thicker jackets and sturdier boots takeover for the rest of the year. Scroll through to take a peek at how some of our most favored stars are bidding the warm weather adieu.
01
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish shined bright in tangerine on her way for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
02
Zendaya
Zendaya shut the red carpet down in a purple Alaïa two-piece at the Parisian premiere for her upcoming film Dune.
03
Ciara, LaLa, & Lori Harvey
Ciara, LaLa, and Lori Harvey sat pretty and front row at LaQuan Smith’s SS/22 show at NYFW.
04
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo is pretty in pink as she arrives to the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival.
05
Yung Miami & JT
City Girls lived up to their name as they hit the Empire State Building for the LaQuan Smith Show during New York Fashion Week.
06
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson braved the rain (but kept it fly) while attending the Moschino by Jeremy Scott SS/22 show during NYFW.
07
Doja Cat
Doja Cat captivated the stage at Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.
08
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko reflected pure style at The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards in NYC.
09
Tinashe
A bright-eyed Tinashe kept it fun and on-brand at the Moschino x Jeremy Scott runway show at New York’s Bryant Park.
10
Patina Miller
Patina Miller flaunted a powerful look at the star-studded LaQuan Smith SS/22 runway show at NYFW.