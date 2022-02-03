Star Gazing: Kelly Rowland, Halle Berry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and More Hit The Red Carpet

As January 2022 enters the history books and Black History Month kicks off, celebrities braved the winter storm index sweeping the nation bring the heat to the red carpet for parties and premieres.

Cold temps were no issue in LA, as Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, Taja V. Simpson and more brought their beauty to the black carpet for the premiere of Moonfall, Berry’s upcoming sci-fi adventure flick.

In NY, a bomb cyclone and freezing temps couldn’t keep 50 Cent and his famous friends from celebrating the release of the FOURTH Power spinoff series, Power Book IV: Force, focusing on the story of fan-favorite character Tommy Egan. Joseph Sikora, La La Anthony, June Ambrose, Slick Rick, Jeremih, and more were spotted toasting up in celebration of Starz’s latest crime drama creation.

Across town, Michael Jackson’s children made a rare public appearance for the Broadway opening of MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical, and were joined at The Neil Simon Theatre by actors like Geoffrey Owens and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Down in Atlanta, K. Michelle, Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, and K. Michelle hit the theater for the premiere of their upcoming Lifetime thriller, Single Black Female.

Further down south, Rick Ross rang in his 46th with Belaire showers and celebrity friends, including Angela Simmons, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, and more helped the Biggest Boss bring his birthday in style.

2 Chainz was spotted at his album release party in NY, Ariana Debose posed at the nomination ceremony for the BAFTA awards, and

Check out more below: