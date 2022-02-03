Star Gazing: Kelly Rowland, Halle Berry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and More Hit The Red Carpet
By Rivea Ruff ·

As January 2022 enters the history books and Black History Month kicks off, celebrities braved the winter storm index sweeping the nation bring the heat to the red carpet for parties and premieres.

Cold temps were no issue in LA, as Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, Taja V. Simpson and more brought their beauty to the black carpet for the premiere of Moonfall, Berry’s upcoming sci-fi adventure flick.

In NY, a bomb cyclone and freezing temps couldn’t keep 50 Cent and his famous friends from celebrating the release of the FOURTH Power spinoff series, Power Book IV: Force, focusing on the story of fan-favorite character Tommy Egan. Joseph Sikora, La La Anthony, June Ambrose, Slick Rick, Jeremih, and more were spotted toasting up in celebration of Starz’s latest crime drama creation.

Across town, Michael Jackson’s children made a rare public appearance for the Broadway opening of MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical, and were joined at The Neil Simon Theatre by actors like Geoffrey Owens and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Down in Atlanta, K. Michelle, Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, and K. Michelle hit the theater for the premiere of their upcoming Lifetime thriller, Single Black Female.

Further down south, Rick Ross rang in his 46th with Belaire showers and celebrity friends, including Angela Simmons, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, and more helped the Biggest Boss bring his birthday in style.

2 Chainz was spotted at his album release party in NY, Ariana Debose posed at the nomination ceremony for the BAFTA awards, and

Check out more below:

01
Kelly Rowland
02
Kelly Rowland
03
Taja V. Simpson
04
Halle Berry
05
Halle Berry
06
Lorenzo Harris, Alfonzo Spigner
07
Elle Smith
08
50 Cent, Joseph Sikora
09
50 Cent
10
Summer Chamblin, June Ambrose
11
Joseph Sikora, La La Anthony
12
Jeremih, La La Anthony, 50 Cent, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines
13
Jeremih, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
Loading the player...
14
Slick Rick, Leon
15
50 Cent, Cuban Link
16
Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson
17
Paris Jackson
18
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
19
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
20
Geoffrey Owens
21
Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin
22
Amber Riley
23
Raven Goodwin
24
Amber Riley, K. Michelle, Raven Goodwin
25
K. Michelle
26
Raven Goodwin, Amber Riley
27
Rick Ross
28
Angela Simmons, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Jason Lee
29
Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes
30
2 Chaiz, Angela Yee
31
Quinta Brunson
32
Quinta Brunson
33
Lori Harvey
34
Ariana Debose

TOPICS: 