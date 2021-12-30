Star Gazing: Stars Step Out For Post-Holiday Fun
By Rivea Ruff ·

That gap week between Christmas and NYE is always a uniquely relaxed time with relatives and loved ones. Major work obligations are generally on pause (if the office isn’t closed altogether), and family from all over the country are gathered into town to take in the holiday cheer together…at least during years when we aren’t facing a major uptick in viral infections.

Nevertheless, stars took full advantage of the downtime to enjoy the company of their families and safely gather for fun activities. Willow Smith hit the stage to perform her hit song “Meet Me At Our Spot” in London with a little help from her brother Jaden. Down South, Cardi B and her husband Offset, 2 Chainz and his kids, and singer 6lack among others hit up a post-Christmas Hawks game.

Tia Mowry and Dulé Hill each took their respective families out for a spin on the red carpet.

On the solo tip, Rihanna hit the streets of NY looking winter-ready and fly, while Meagan Good made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson. Meek Mill gave back to his community with Christmas toys, and Trey Songz and Dave East linked up for a laugh in the city.

Check out the photos below:

01
Rihanna
02
Willow Smith
03
Jaden and Willow Smith
04
Meagan Good
05
Cordae, Naomi Osaka
06
Cardi B
07
Cardi B, Offset
08
6lack
09
2 Chainz and son Halo
10
Tia Mowry, son Cree, and daughter Cairo
11
Dulé Hillm wife Jazmyn Simonm and kids Kennedy Hill, and Levi Dulé Hill
12
Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, and Golden Brooks
13
Meek Mill
14
Trey Songz, Dave East