Star Gazing: Stars Step Out For Post-Holiday Fun

That gap week between Christmas and NYE is always a uniquely relaxed time with relatives and loved ones. Major work obligations are generally on pause (if the office isn’t closed altogether), and family from all over the country are gathered into town to take in the holiday cheer together…at least during years when we aren’t facing a major uptick in viral infections.

Nevertheless, stars took full advantage of the downtime to enjoy the company of their families and safely gather for fun activities. Willow Smith hit the stage to perform her hit song “Meet Me At Our Spot” in London with a little help from her brother Jaden. Down South, Cardi B and her husband Offset, 2 Chainz and his kids, and singer 6lack among others hit up a post-Christmas Hawks game.

Tia Mowry and Dulé Hill each took their respective families out for a spin on the red carpet.

On the solo tip, Rihanna hit the streets of NY looking winter-ready and fly, while Meagan Good made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson. Meek Mill gave back to his community with Christmas toys, and Trey Songz and Dave East linked up for a laugh in the city.

Check out the photos below: