Star Gazing: Celebs Choose Red Pill Or Blue At “The Matrix: Resurrections” San Fransisco Premiere
Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic
By Rivea Ruff ·

After nearly two decades, the story of The Matrix is continuing with a new release, featuring many of its original stars.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss resume their roles, with a little help from newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Matrix: Resurrections premieres in theaters and HBO Max today. But while we gear up for a watch, take a look at the stars of the original trilogy and the models and actors that were in attendance for its star-studded San Fransisco premiere.

01
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
02
Jada Pinkett-Smith
03
Jada Pinkett-Smith and son Jaden Smirh
04
Jaden Smith
05
Anok Yai
Steve Jennings/Getty Images
06
Terri Vaughn
07
Venya Pak and T’Kayah Day
08
Shameik Moore
09
Freema Agyeman
10
Darion Famous
11
Kadeem Johnson
12
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images