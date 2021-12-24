Star Gazing: Celebs Choose Red Pill Or Blue At “The Matrix: Resurrections” San Fransisco Premiere

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

After nearly two decades, the story of The Matrix is continuing with a new release, featuring many of its original stars.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss resume their roles, with a little help from newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Matrix: Resurrections premieres in theaters and HBO Max today. But while we gear up for a watch, take a look at the stars of the original trilogy and the models and actors that were in attendance for its star-studded San Fransisco premiere.