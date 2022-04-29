Star Gazing: Stars Step Out For NYC, LA Events, Coachella’s Big Finale

April is coming to a close and Summer is shortly on the horizon. With Spring officially having sprung and in-person events and outings currently on the uptick, stars of the stage and screen are stepping out for various events across the US.

Coachella came to a close with more explosive performances across 7 large stages int the desert of Indio, California. Doja Cat, Channel Trés, 21 Savage, Mariah The Scientist and more commanded the crowds with their closing sets.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Doja Cat performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

In LA, Armani Beauty courted celebs with a celebration of actress Tessa Thompson, and in NY, Brooklyn Chophouse brought out classic Hip Hop’s finest with the grand opening of their newest location.

Take a look at this week’s happenings below:

01 Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Don Pooh and Shyne The Hip Hop legends were spotted celebrating the grand opening of Brooklyn Chophouse in New York City 02 Angie Martinez and Mary J. Blige The radio host and the Queen of R&B Soul hugged up for a candid shot at the chic restaurant’s opening night. 03 DJ D-Nice America’s DJ was on hand for the friends and fine cuisine at Brooklyn Chophouse’s grand opening event. 04 Daniel Bellomy Mary’s Power Book II costar was all smiles at the star-studded event. 05 Doja Cat Doja shut down the stage once again at Coachella’s second weekend. 06 Doja Cat, Rico Nasty Once a guest on Rico’s Coachella stage, Doja brought her ‘Tia Tamera” collaborator out for a rendition of their euphemistic hit on Weekend 2. 07 21 Savage The Atlanta rapper was decked in Prada for his second Coachella performance 08 Mariah The Scientist The Atlanta-based songstress flashed a smile at the crowd while performing during Coachella’s second weekend. 09 Channel Tres The performer shut down the Sahara stage during Coachella weekend 2 10 Yola The songstress belted her heart out on the Outdoor stage 11 J.I.D. Rapper J.I.D performs on the Sahara Stage during Week 2, Day 2 12 Dave The British rap star had the Mojave stage rocking during his second weekend Coachella set 13 Stromae The French singer commanded the Coachella crowd during weekend 2 14 Viola Davis The star was spotted strolling Midtown Manhattan in chic orange velour 15 Ruth Negga The actress went for a look reminiscent of the “roaring” 1920’s for her debut in Macbeth on Broadway. 16 Kandi Burruss The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was all smiles on the pink carpet for the opening night of MacBeth on Broadway. 17 Danai Gurira The actress covered up in a bold print trench for MacBeth‘s big opening. 18 Tessa Thompson The lady of the evening herself was a vision in iridescence at Armani Beauty’s special event in her honor. 19 Jurnee Smollet The actress was spotted at Armani Beauty’s event honoring Tessa Thompson in LA 20 Angelica Ross The actress kept it sheer and sultry at Armani’s Culver City event 21 Angelica Ross & Friends The actress and some associates enjoyed some conversation in the cut at Armani’s Tessa Thompson event 22 Zaya Wade and Zaire Wade The sibling duo commanded the carpet at Armani Beauty. 23 Skai Jackson Skai kept it cute in an all-white look at Tessa’s Armani Beauty party.