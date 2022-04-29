Star Gazing: Stars Step Out For NYC, LA Events, Coachella’s Big Finale

April is coming to a close and Summer is shortly on the horizon. With Spring officially having sprung and in-person events and outings currently on the uptick, stars of the stage and screen are stepping out for various events across the US.
Coachella came to a close with more explosive performances across 7 large stages int the desert of Indio, California. Doja Cat, Channel Trés, 21 Savage, Mariah The Scientist and more commanded the crowds with their closing sets.
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Doja Cat performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
In LA, Armani Beauty courted celebs with a celebration of actress Tessa Thompson, and in NY, Brooklyn Chophouse brought out classic Hip Hop’s finest with the grand opening of their newest location.
Take a look at this week’s happenings below:
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Don Pooh and Shyne
The Hip Hop legends were spotted celebrating the grand opening of Brooklyn Chophouse in New York City
Angie Martinez and Mary J. Blige
The radio host and the Queen of R&B Soul hugged up for a candid shot at the chic restaurant’s opening night.
DJ D-Nice
America’s DJ was on hand for the friends and fine cuisine at Brooklyn Chophouse’s grand opening event.
Daniel Bellomy
Mary’s Power Book II costar was all smiles at the star-studded event.
Doja Cat
Doja shut down the stage once again at Coachella’s second weekend.
Doja Cat, Rico Nasty
Once a guest on Rico’s Coachella stage, Doja brought her ‘Tia Tamera” collaborator out for a rendition of their euphemistic hit on Weekend 2.
21 Savage
The Atlanta rapper was decked in Prada for his second Coachella performance
Mariah The Scientist
The Atlanta-based songstress flashed a smile at the crowd while performing during Coachella’s second weekend.
Channel Tres
The performer shut down the Sahara stage during Coachella weekend 2
Yola
The songstress belted her heart out on the Outdoor stage
J.I.D.
Rapper J.I.D performs on the Sahara Stage during Week 2, Day 2
Dave
The British rap star had the Mojave stage rocking during his second weekend Coachella set
Stromae
The French singer commanded the Coachella crowd during weekend 2
Viola Davis
The star was spotted strolling Midtown Manhattan in chic orange velour
Ruth Negga
The actress went for a look reminiscent of the “roaring” 1920’s for her debut in Macbeth on Broadway.
Kandi Burruss
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was all smiles on the pink carpet for the opening night of MacBeth on Broadway.
Danai Gurira
The actress covered up in a bold print trench for MacBeth‘s big opening.
Tessa Thompson
The lady of the evening herself was a vision in iridescence at Armani Beauty’s special event in her honor.
Jurnee Smollet
The actress was spotted at Armani Beauty’s event honoring Tessa Thompson in LA
Angelica Ross
The actress kept it sheer and sultry at Armani’s Culver City event
Angelica Ross & Friends
The actress and some associates enjoyed some conversation in the cut at Armani’s Tessa Thompson event
Zaya Wade and Zaire Wade
The sibling duo commanded the carpet at Armani Beauty.
Skai Jackson
Skai kept it cute in an all-white look at Tessa’s Armani Beauty party.