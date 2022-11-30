Spotify Wrapped 2022: What’s New

The wait for Spotify Wrapped 2022 has come to an end, as the music app launched it’s annual streaming insights for artists and listeners today.

This year’s interactive data release encompasses a host of new features, including more ways to share insights, a summary of your listening personality, and merchandise from your favorite musicians.

Spotify Wrapped isn’t just a fun day for users and subscribers, but an important one for music artists who hope to count themselves among some of the most-streamed on the platform as well. This year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was once again named the most-streamed artist globally, with more than 18.5 billion streams in total. That figure makes him the first artist to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row.

Other artists leading the pack globally are Drake and The Weeknd who are the third and fourth most-streamed artist of 2022, respectfully. Doja Cat‘s third studio album, Planet Her, was also the fifth most-streamed album.

In the U.S., Drake tops the list as the most-streamed artist, followed by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd. Steve Lacy’s viral hit “Bad Habits” is also the third most-streamed song in the United States.

Beyond these insights, Spotify has once again compiled individual users’ top songs, genres, and musicians with new data including Your Listening Personality, a feature that reveals what the music you listen to says about you, and Audio Day, an interactive story that shows how your listening pattern changes throughout the day. The Wrapped hub on Spotify will also feature merchandise and a list of upcoming events from your top artists.

For those who produce themselves, the new Wrapped creator experience for podcasters and artists, will host an individualized Wrapped microsite to explore insights on how followers listened to their content this year.

Before you head to Spotify to see your own Wrapped results, scroll below to see more artists and projects with the top streams of the year.