This WWE x Maybelline Collab Is The Glow-Up Women’s Wrestling Deserves

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 30: Naomi and Bianca Belair speak during SmackDown at First Horizon Center on May 30, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

The wrestling world is getting a major beauty makeover.

Maybelline New York is stepping into the ring as WWE’s first-ever Official Cosmetics Partner, and it’s a move that none of us could have anticipated (but only hoped that it would some day happen).

The collaboration kicks off with Maybelline taking center stage as the Presenting Partner of Evolution, WWE’s all-women’s Premium Live Event happening Sunday, July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. “WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster,” said Brit Santypal, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing, TKO.

Today’s WWE roster includes some of the most diverse and dynamic female athletes in sports entertainment history, and it’s finally getting the spotlight (and makeover) that it deserves. From powerhouses like Bianca Belair and Naomi to rising stars like Jade Cargill, Black women have been carrying the division with their athleticism and undeniable star power (which should come as no surprise to anyone).

And if you thought Maybelline’s involvement stopped at their Evolution presence, think again. The brand will maintain a presence at SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest summer event, which this year becomes a two-night spectacular on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The partnership also includes WWE’s developmental series NXT, where the next generation of superstars hone their craft and develop their in-ring personas.

“Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” said Amy Whang, President of Maybelline New York. “As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”

The “ultimate test” reference speaks to something wrestling fans understand intimately. Under those bright lights, with high-definition cameras capturing every moment, with the physical demands of athletic competition, makeup needs to perform. I mean how else could a full face of makeup last through sweat, impact, and the intensity of a grueling wrestling match?

The activation strategy, developed with Beauty Co-Lab, L’Oréal’s media agency, promises center mat ring branding, custom vignettes, and social media integrations that will keep the partnership visible across multiple platforms. “Maybelline continues to lead the way by moving at the speed of culture – connecting beauty with entertainment in bold, inclusive, and unexpected ways,” said Delphine Hernoux, CEO of Beauty Co-Lab.

For Maybelline, this partnership expands their sports presence while aligning with WWE’s global reach. For WWE, it brings a beauty partner that understands performance under pressure. For fans, it’s validation that their favorite superstars can be both fierce competitors and beauty icons.