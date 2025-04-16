WNBA Star Angel Reese Just Scored Her Biggest Win Yet: Homeownership At 22

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Angel Reese #5 of Rose poses for a photo prior to playing a game against the Phantom at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It’s been a whirlwind year for Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky phenom known as “Bayou Barbie” has been collecting wins both on and off the court. And her latest victory? Stepping into homeownership at just 22 years old.

On Tuesday, April 15, Reese shared her major milestone with followers, with a photo in her new kitchen and the caption: “officially a homeowner all at 22” followed by “so blessed.”

they said “she need to cover up” so i went cover on VOGUE



they said “she can’t afford her rent” so i went & bought a house



thank yaaaa💋 https://t.co/scopjY7l59 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 15, 2025

For many young adults barely out of college, just affording rent feels like a stretch (especially in this economy). Meanwhile, Reese is building generational wealth and challenging the narrative around how athletes—particularly Black women athletes—should manage their success and finances.

This purchase marks the second major financial milestone Reese has knocked off her vision board in 2025 alone. Just a few months ago, in a touching moment captured on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese surprised “Mama Angel” with the news that she’d paid off her mother’s mortgage as a birthday gift.

“Before we sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire or you won’t work,” Reese told her mother during the emotional episode. “You can pick if you want to work still, your mortgage today has been paid.”

Since coming onto the national scene during her championship run at LSU, Reese has faced intense scrutiny about everything from her on-court demeanor to her fashion choices. Critics have often been quick to judge her confidence and self-expression.

But Reese continues answering critics with accomplishments. When detractors suggested she “cover up,” she responded by gracing the cover of Vogue. When questioned about her priorities, she quietly built a real estate portfolio before her 23rd birthday.

It’s worth noting that homeownership rates among people under 35 have been steadily declining since 2009, hovering around 37% according to the Census Bureau. The barriers are even higher for young Black Americans, with systemic obstacles limiting access to favorable lending terms and affordable housing in desirable areas.

Despite these statistics, Reese is doing it, and making it look easy. Between leading the Chicago Sky, recently becoming an Unrivaled 3×3 champion, securing brand deals, and making savvy financial moves, Reese is a role model for what success looks like for young athletes.