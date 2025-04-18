WNBA Star Aliyah Boston's Biggest Assist? Showing Young Black Women Homeownership Is Attainable

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 14: Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever looks on prior to a game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For many young professional athletes, life is defined by constant movement.

They’re spending hours and weeks on end at training facilities, away games, and new team cities, which isn’t only exhausting for the body, but the mind as well. But WNBA star Aliyah Boston is finally finding her peace, and it comes by way of putting down roots in Charlotte, North Carolina at just 23 years old.

The Indiana Fever forward, who earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, has been in perpetual motion since she was 12, when she left her family home in the U.S. Virgin Islands to pursue basketball opportunities in the United States. Now, she’s embracing a different kind of milestone: homeownership.

“Walking into my new home in Charlotte and realizing it was mine was an incredible moment,” Boston tells ESSENCE. “There was a profound sense of accomplishment and independence, knowing that I had achieved this milestone.”

Boston’s journey to homeownership comes at a time when such achievement feels increasingly out of reach for many young Americans. According to recent data from Zillow, Gen Z single women represent only 5% of all home buyers nationwide. For Boston, securing her own space represents more than just a financial investment.

After years of transitions—from the Virgin Islands to mainland America, through her college career at South Carolina where she led the Gamecocks to a national championship, to being selected first overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever—Boston is redefining what home means.

“I think there are a couple of meanings,” she explained. “Figuratively, I’ve learned that home is more than just a place—it’s a feeling of comfort and belonging, and I’ve been lucky to have found that in many different places over the years.”

For Boston, the process of becoming a homeowner wasn’t without challenges. Like many first-time buyers, especially those in their early twenties, navigating mortgages, inspections, and closings proved daunting.

“Navigating the housing market and understanding all the details can be overwhelming, especially for young people,” she said. “What I learned is that you don’t have to do it alone. Like basketball, you want to assemble a team of experts who will support you through the process.”

Boston’s homeownership announcement comes shortly after fellow WNBA rising star Angel Reese made a similar power move, purchasing her first home at age 22. These young athletes are building generational wealth early in their careers, setting an example for other young Black women who might see homeownership as beyond their grasp.

“To my fellow Gen Z Black women who feel that homeownership is out of reach, I want to say that it’s possible!” Boston emphasized. “Educate yourself about the process, seek out resources, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. With determination and the right support, you can do it!”

On the court, Boston continues to make her mark in a WNBA era brimming with young talent. After her standout rookie season where she averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, she’s established herself as one of the league’s premier post players and defensive anchors.

“It’s a really exciting time in the WNBA and in women’s sports,” Boston reflected. “We are surrounded by veteran legends, and at the same time there are so many talented young players making their mark. The energy is electric and the fans I think have taken notice, which has been fantastic for the growth of the game.”

When asked about her relationship with fellow 2023 draft classmate Caitlin Clark, who has drawn unprecedented attention to the league, Boston emphasized collaboration over competition.

“We do our best to stay grounded and true to who we are. I’m blessed to have a family and team of people around me that keep me on track,” she said. “Caitlin and I have a great relationship, and we focus on supporting each other and uplifting all the women in the league and beyond it. On the court we’re competitive and want to win, but at the end of the day, it’s all love.”

The WNBA has seen record attendance and viewership this season, with young stars like Boston, Clark, Reese, and others drawing new audiences to women’s basketball. For Boston, this growth feels like validation of the hard work she and her peers have put in throughout their journeys.

Looking back at her road from the Virgin Islands to WNBA stardom and now homeownership, Boston has a message for her younger self: “Stay focused and continue to trust God’s plan for you. Every challenge and setback are an opportunity to grow and get closer to your dreams.”