“Create Your Own Path": WNBA Champion Chelsea Gray On Building Black Wealth, Breaking Barriers, And Being Basketball Excellence

Inside adidas’ transformed San Francisco hub, Chelsea Gray sits across from me with a quiet confidence that only comes from being at the top of your game. Our second time meeting, she’s still as fly as ever, and as friendly and charismatic as the first time.

The Las Vegas Aces point guard – widely considered one of the greatest to ever play the position – has helped reshape what’s possible in women’s basketball, leading her team to back-to-back WNBA championships. But on this particular day, during NBA All-Star Weekend, we discuss a different kind of legacy.

The journey to becoming one of basketball’s elite players wasn’t always straightforward for Gray. Her path to the WNBA has been marked by both spectacular achievements and meaningful evolution. Now, as a cornerstone of the Las Vegas Aces dynasty and a four-time WNBA All-Star, she’s leveraging her platform to address issues far beyond the basketball court, particularly the critical conversation around financial literacy in the Black community.

“I was always taught in my household, and I think a lot of Black households is, ‘Save, save, save. You have to save, you have that rainy-day fund,'” Gray reflects. “I think that is true, but I think investing your money, making your money work for you, and how you can do that, that’s how you build generational wealth.”

Her own financial journey mirrors that of many young athletes who suddenly find themselves navigating substantial paychecks without proper guidance. The four-time All-Star admits to making what she calls “dumb purchases” early in her career, laughing about splurging on a designer bag that “wouldn’t make sense in a year or two.” These experiences have shaped her perspective on the importance of financial education, particularly for the next generation of players.

This commitment to creating change extends to her vision for the WNBA’s future. When asked how she would invest $100 million in the league, Gray’s answer is immediate and emphatic: “I would up the salaries, definitely. Put money in people’s pockets.” She pauses thoughtfully before continuing, “I think you get a seat at the table a little differently when you have money in your pockets, that’s just what this world is.”

Gray’s impact stretches beyond economics. As one of the WNBA’s most visible LGBTQ+ players, she understands the profound importance of representation. “Somebody that’s been a voice, somebody they aspire to be, someone that looks like them,” she says of her hoped legacy. “So many times when I was younger, I was looking for something or someone that was relatable and shared their story.”

This authenticity has become her calling card, whether she’s leading the Aces’ offensive charge or exploring ventures outside basketball through her long-standing partnership with adidas. “If you haven’t seen a path, create your own,” she shares, revealing the personal mantra that guides her approach to both basketball and business.

Despite her growing influence off the court, Gray remains focused on continuing to elevate her game. When asked about the pressure of being considered one of the greatest point guards of all time, she responds with characteristic determination: “I’m constantly trying to strive for more. Somebody else has won more championships than me? Okay, I got to go and take that off the list.”

But even amid the pursuit of basketball excellence, Gray finds her center in life’s quieter moments. Her face brightens as she describes a recent perfect day off – taking her son to the zoo for the first time to feed giraffes, accompanied by her wife, followed by “good food, good conversation, and probably good wine.”

It’s this balance – between competitive greatness and purposeful impact – that makes Gray’s story so compelling. She’s not just breaking records on the court, but creating a blueprint for athletes who want to build wealth, break barriers, and excel in their craft. In doing so, she’s showing that sometimes the most powerful legacy comes from creating your own path – and then helping others find theirs.