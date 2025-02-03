'Leave It Better Than You Found It': Meet The Black NBA General Manager Revolutionizing Basketball Culture

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 08: Wizards general manager Will Dawkins is seen during a press conference at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC on June 08, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The wooden basketball court at Springfield’s High School of Commerce probably feels like a lifetime ago for Will Dawkins.

Back then, he was Western Massachusetts Player of the Year, leading his team to the 2004 Division I State Championship. The same driven teenager who commanded that court would eventually chart a course through college basketball at Emerson, where he became a two-time Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar All-American, before beginning a journey that would take him to the highest levels of NBA management.

Today, in 2025, while he still doesn’t look a day over 30 (because of course, #blackdontcrack), Dawkins occupies one of the most pressure-packed seats in NBA front offices — General Manager of the Washington Wizards. The position comes with immense responsibility, particularly in a league where Black executives remain underrepresented in top positions. His appointment in 2023 marked more than just a personal triumph; it represented another crack in professional sports’ long-standing glass ceiling.

The path to this position wasn’t marked by shortcuts or lucky breaks. Instead, Dawkins’ story is one of methodical growth and purposeful evolution. Before landing in DC, he spent 15 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where his journey reads like a blueprint for aspiring sports executives. Starting as an intern, Dawkins climbed through the ranks – from assistant video coordinator to scouting coordinator, then director of college player personnel, before ascending to vice president of basketball operations. During his tenure, the Thunder maintained the NBA’s second-best winning percentage from 2010 to 2020, making four Western Conference Finals appearances and one Finals run in 2012.

Now, faced with rebuilding a struggling Wizards franchise, Dawkins approaches the challenge with a philosophy that extends far beyond win-loss columns. “Productive work environments are ones that are aligned throughout and rooted in relationships,” he explains. “Places where people are comfortable being creative, not just looking to be compliant.”

This emphasis on cultural transformation stems from hard-earned wisdom. Early in his career, a confrontation with a veteran scout forced Dawkins to define his leadership style. Rather than react defensively or assert authority, he chose reflection. Through mentorship, reading, and deep introspection, he emerged with a collaborative leadership philosophy that would shape his entire career trajectory.

The challenges facing the Wizards’ organization require exactly this kind of thoughtful, long-term approach. In professional sports, where pressure for immediate results often leads to short-sighted decisions, Dawkins maintains a steady focus on sustainable success. He’s implemented comprehensive changes, including the addition of an entire department dedicated to supporting the mental health of players, staff, and their families — a move that reflects his holistic approach to organizational development.

This commitment to comprehensive well-being extends to his own life. Between strategy sessions and talent evaluations, Dawkins prioritizes what he calls “micro-rejuvenation” – finding small moments throughout the day to reset and refresh. He works out with staff members, fostering camaraderie through friendly pickup games and weight training sessions. These moments, though brief, help build the kind of organizational culture he envisions.

As a Black executive in a position of significant influence, Dawkins carries an acute awareness of his platform’s importance. “I feel a strong sense of responsibility to use my platform to amplify voices that have been underrepresented,” he shares. But he’s quick to emphasize that words must be backed by action: “While having conversations is important, the actual follow through of hiring and then empowering, is most essential.”

This commitment to action over rhetoric defines his approach to family life as well. Despite the demanding nature of his role, Dawkins strives to create quality time with his wife Tara and their three children, Trey, Journee and Rylee. “Work-life balance is always a challenge, and the time spent is never equal,” he admits. “But I do my best to create time for the people who matter most to me… In those moments with them, I aim to truly be present.”

Looking ahead, Dawkins’ vision for the Wizards transcends traditional metrics of success. While wins and losses matter, his ultimate goal is to leave an indelible mark on the organization’s culture and the broader landscape of professional basketball. “I was taught early on in my career that each place you hold is temporary,” he reflects. “That it’s on you to move it forward and leave it in a better position for the person who follows. That’s how organizations improve and that’s my hope for my time with the Wizards.”

For aspiring Black executives in sports management, Dawkins’ journey offers both inspiration and a practical roadmap. His rise from Springfield’s high school courts to NBA leadership demonstrates the power of patience, continuous learning, and authentic leadership. While the Wizards’ rebuilding process may take time, Dawkins’ presence in the front office already represents a significant victory for representation in professional sports.

As he works to reshape the Wizards’ future, Dawkins isn’t just building a team – he’s creating a blueprint for inclusive, thoughtful leadership in professional sports. “I would want others to say I provided a consistent significance through my mentorship, collaboration and forward-thinking,” he says. For a league still working to diversify its highest ranks, that legacy might prove just as valuable as any championship banner.