Venus And Serena Williams Just Launched The Podcast Tennis Fans Have Been Waiting For

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Venus and Serena Williams back together again? Sign me up, immediately.

And while no, they’re not reuniting on the tennis court (not now, at least). We’re getting them for the next best thing, as they expanding their media presence and personalities with a new podcast series launching this week on X.

Announced yesterday, “Stockton Street,” which is an ode to their childhood street in Compton, California, is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 17.

“We’re so excited to kick off our very first episode of the podcast at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open,” the tennis champions said. “It’s a full-circle moment—this place holds so many meaningful memories for us and the perfect place for the premiere. We cannot wait to connect directly with our longtime fans and welcome new listeners in a fresh, authentic way.”

Arthur Ashe Stadium, in particular, is the house that Venus and Serena built. This venue holds particular significance, is where Serena captured six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles there, while Venus won two of her seven major championships on those same courts.

Set your calendars now, because the bi-weekly series will feature video content released every Wednesday, with episodes focusing on the sisters’ personal stories and career insights. So if you’ve ever been burning to know what really goes down behind the scenes, this is why you’ll want to be locked and loaded this season. The show becomes X’s 27th original content series as the platform continues building its entertainment offerings.

“As pioneering icons who’ve shattered barriers and built empires, Venus and Serena are now delivering raw conversations at the crossroads of sports, business, and culture—infused with both humor and their signature competitive edge,” said Mitchell Smith, Head of Original Content at X.

“This exciting new video podcast, and all of the corresponding shortform clips, leans into X’s real-time engagement, global reach, and video prowess, as we provide a platform for authentic voices that can ignite viral moments like nowhere else.”

This venture aligns with both sisters’ growing business portfolios (multimillion dollar portfolios, I might add). Serena established 926 Productions in April 2023, her multimedia production company, while also managing Serena Ventures, her investment firm. The venture capital fund had raised over $110 million by 2022, backing companies across various industries. Venus has similarly diversified her interests beyond tennis through multiple business ventures, as a brand ambassador and founder of several brans, including lifestyle and activewear brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, and plant-based nutrition brand, Happy Viking.

The first episode promises to explore the origins of their tennis dynasty, covering what organizers describe as their journey from “fierce sibling showdowns to their Grand Slam supremacy.” Content will include previously untold stories alongside discussions of their current projects and perspectives.