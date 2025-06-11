UConn’s Championship Star Azzi Fudd Just Landed A Major Skincare Deal—And It’s Another Win For Women In Sports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Azzi Fudd talks with Sue Bird about her experiences as part of the UConn Huskies during the Deep Blue Business of Women’s Sport Summit at Chelsea Factory on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Azzi Fudd knows what it takes to win.

The UConn basketball star has the accolades to prove it. Not only was she instrumental in helping lead the Huskies to their recent championship, but she was also named Final Four’s ‘Most Outstanding Player.’ If that weren’t enough to accomplish while still in school (and have you rethinking how you spent your own time in college), now she’s scoring buckets off the court too, with the announcement of newest partnership with Paula’s Choice skincare. How’s that for beauty and brains?!

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Paula’s Choice, a brand that’s known for its trusted, science-backed skincare,” Fudd said. “With my demanding schedule, I need products that work hard and deliver real results. I know I can count on Paula’s Choice to deliver effective, high-performing products that help me maintain a healthy glow whether I’m on or off the court.”

Fudd recently made headlines when she announced she’s returning to UConn for the 2025-2026 season for her final year of college eligibility. And after the season she just had, that’s a very big deal for Huskies fans (and even me, the non-Huskies fan).

The year-long partnership will see Fudd stepping into a new kind of spotlight, flexing her off the court beauty regimen. And with that flawless skin of hers, she’ll be sharing content, hosting events, and giving fans a peek into how she keeps her skin in check despite the grind of student-athlete life.

​​”It’s inspiring to witness the growing recognition that female athletes are getting across all sports and at Paula’s Choice, we’re proud to be championing with our partnerships,” said Tina Pozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Paula’s Choice.

“We have followed Azzi’s journey closely and deeply admire her resilience and unwavering dedication to her sport. Her positivity and strength when faced with challenges are qualities that we value in a partner and reflect the spirit of Paula’s Choice. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Everyone, and I do mean everyone, watches women’s sports, and it’s beautiful to see athletes like Fudd — particularly a woman of color — be in a position to capitalize on opportunities that previous generations of female players never had.

This partnership with Paula’s Choice is proof that the investment in women’s sports is paying off, both literally and figuratively.