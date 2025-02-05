The Women’s Playbook

From top left: Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Courtesy of subject; Jon Lopez; Melissa Rawlins/ESPN Images. Illustrations: Jyotirmayee Patra, illustration x/source files, Getty Images.

This story first appeared in the 2025 January/February issue of ESSENCE, on stands now.

When you scan the history books for stories of athletic feats, their scoreboards tell a familiar story—one dominated by men. Statistically, in nearly every arena—from the football field to the basketball court—male athletes outnumber their female counterparts, soaking up the spotlight and accolades. Yet away from the glaring lights, it is the women who often redefine and elevate the very essence of the games we love. They are the unsung architects, fine-tuning the strategy and perfecting plays—not just with strength but with grace, precision and ingenuity.

There’s an undeniable irony here. We’re often conditioned to see men as the preeminent forces on the field. But what if the real powerhouses are the women, subtly revolutionizing the game? As the old adage tells us, “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.” It’s time we shift our attention to the women who perfect the art of defense—and more.

These women are trailblazers, innovators and disruptors in a sphere long deemed a man’s world. Each power move they make rewrites the rules, proving that women do more than keep pace—they set the standard. For our second annual ESSENCE Black Women in Sports list, we’ve spotlighted the MVPs who have transformed the game in extraordinary ways.

Roz Brewer, 62

Roz Brewer

Part owner of the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta

Consistently counted among Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women,” Brewer has redefined excellence through her leadership as a Limited Partner in the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. And with positions at KIPP and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, she wields influence beyond corporate boardrooms. She was also named Interim President, Spelman College. “Through my work with the Atlanta Falcons,” she says, “I hope to inspire the next generation to see that resilience and teamwork can break barriers, both on the field and in the boardroom. My goal is to create spaces where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Ari Chambers

Ari Chambers, 33

Commentator, Andscape & ESPN

New York City

A multimedia journalist and 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Chambers is a leading voice amplifying women’s sports and culture, through platforms like ESPN’s Andscape and Bleacher Report’s HighlightHER. Her impactful storytelling and her advocacy for social justice, gender equality and racial equity not only highlight the achievements of female athletes but inspire a new generation of women to realize their potential in sports. “I hope to continue this relay that has no end—the baton that was passed on to me by the Black women who came before me,” she says. “I want to keep on serving as the visual representation of how far preparedness, audacity, faith, focus and passion can take someone.”

Wokie Daboh, 43

Wokie Daboh

Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, ESPN

Washington, D.C.

With over 15 years of experience in Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at major companies like Target and Medtronic, Daboh currently serves as the Head of DEI at ESPN, where she develops and advances the organization’s DEI strategy and initiatives. Her work focuses on integrating DEI across various aspects of the company—including talent acquisition, employee-resource groups and corporate citizenship. And she addresses workplace barriers, to ensure that diverse communities can thrive and contribute to a culture of inclusion and belonging.

“I am helping to redefine what’s possible, not just for myself but for every Black woman in sports and those who dream of a career in this industry,” says Daboh. “I take immense pride in creating pathways that make those dreams achievable, showing that we have a place in every aspect of the sports world. It’s not just about breaking barriers—it’s about transforming the landscape and empowering the next generation, by fostering an environment where Black women have the opportunity to excel. I hope to leave a legacy where diversity is celebrated as our greatest strength and opportunity is truly limitless, for anyone who dares to dream. For me, it’s about ensuring that the doors I open remain open for the many who will follow. I want Black women to see themselves represented and know, without a doubt, that they belong.”

Dominique Dawes, 48

Dominique Dawes

Owner and Founder of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies

Montgomery County, MD

A three-time Olympian and an Olympic gold medalist, Dawes is the owner and founder of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies in Maryland, which she launched in 2020 and has since expanded to three locations. In addition to being a minority investor in the Washington Spirit and a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, she was the executive producer of the Sports Emmy–nominated docuseries Golden and served as cochair of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, & Nutrition. “Knowing that my accomplishments, in and outside of the world of sports, continue to empower the next generation to believe that anything is possible,” says Dawes of what drives her. “The responsibility of being a role model is one that I embrace, as I know it solidifies my legacy.”

Talaya M. Gaines, 40

Talaya Gaines

Vice President, Content Strategy and Original Programming for MSG Networks

New York City

A three-time Emmy Award–winning sports-media executive at MSG Networks, Gaines has advanced the sports industry through her leadership in content strategy and original programming—including spearheading three sports-betting studio shows. She also launched the MSG+ DTC platform with a groundbreaking per-game subscription model. Beyond MSG, her mentorship efforts through nonprofits like Garden of Dreams have made her a key influencer, recently earning her recognition as one of Cynopsis’s 2024 Top Women in Media. Says Gaines, “Be more than an inspiration. Be a lifetime resource. Be the greatest reference. Be the plug, without the need of reciprocity. Be ready to refocus in the face of rejection. Be innovative when your creativity is shattered by a lack of recognition. Be prepared when it isn’t. Be the time well spent in someone else’s blessing. Be genuinely interested, not just interesting. Be courageous enough to be vulnerable. Be your gift, and share it with the world.”

Lindsey Harding, 40

Lindsey Harding

Assistant Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles

Currently in the midst of her debut season as the Los Angeles Lakers’ first female assistant coach, Harding was previously named the 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year with the Stockton Kings. A former WNBA player with 270 career games, she also coached the Belarus women’s national team at the 2016 Rio Olympics; and she currently leads the Mexico women’s national team. Harding had a standout college career at Duke, where she earned the Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year in 2007 and became the school’s first No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick. “I am living my passion and purpose,” she says. “I have the opportunity to help these men grow, both on and off the court. I am a part of their journey, within the NBA and life; that’s the most fulfilling part. I don’t take this responsibility for granted, and I am honored every day I walk into our facility.”

Danita Johnson, 41

Danita Johnson

President of MLS Team D.C. United

Washington, D.C.

As president of Business Operations for D.C. United, Johnson became the first Black president of a major league soccer club in 2021—leading the team to host record-breaking events like the 2022 NWSL Championship and the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. With over 15 years of experience in sports, she has held leadership roles in the WNBA, NBA and NBA G League, focusing on revenue growth, community outreach and digital marketing. “In my role, I hope to inspire those around me to see their full potential and push past any barriers, whether they’re personal or systemic,” says Johnson. “My goal is to foster an environment where everyone feels valued, seen and empowered to show up authentically. If I can help build a culture where people believe in their ability to succeed, I know I’m creating lasting change—not just for today but for the future of the industry.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 25

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Olympic Gold Medalist

Los Angeles

A world record–holding American sprinter and hurdler, McLaughlin-Levrone made history in 2016, at age 16, as the youngest U.S. track and field Olympian since 1972. She has since won four ­Olympic gold medals in the 400m hurdles, breaking her own world record six times. In addition to those outstanding feats, she authored a memoir titled Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith. “The most ­fulfilling part about all the opportunities I’ve had, as a professional athlete, is to share the Gospel and use my platform as an opportunity to glorify God,” she says.

Asjia O’Neal, 25

Asjia O’Neal

Professional Volleyball Player, Team USA

Austin, TX

An American professional volleyball player and member of Team USA, O’Neal grew up in Southlake, Texas, as the daughter of former NBA player Jermaine O’Neal. Born with a congenital heart condition, she underwent two open-heart surgeries—the second of which allowed her to return to volleyball and contribute to the Texas Longhorns’ back-to-back NCAA championships in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft—and she is currently signed to League One Volleyball in Austin, where she stays busy advocating for congenital heart disease awareness, social justice and women’s rights. Says O’Neal, “I hope to continue to inspire and encourage the younger generation—that they don’t have to fit into any particular mold to succeed. Growing up playing a predominantly White sport, I always felt that I had to act, play or present myself in a certain way to fit in. I never wanted to come across as ‘too much.’ It wasn’t until I realized that I had to be unapologetically Asjia that I started to really shine—and become the athlete I wanted to be.”

Nadia Rawlinson, 45

Nadia Rawlinson

Co-owner, Operating Chairman and League Governor of the Chicago Sky

Chicago

As co-owner, Operating Chairman and League Governor of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, Rawlinson led a diverse, investor-driven fundraising round in 2023 that valued the franchise at $96 million. She is now overseeing the construction of a $38 million state-of-the-art practice facility; and she played a key role in the historic 2024 draft class, bringing Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to the team. “As a Black female owner in the league, being the steward of a true community asset, and representing the best interests of our players, fans and investors has been tremendously fulfilling,” says Rawlinson. “I see my work as so much bigger than myself—it’s creating a legacy for Chicago, within sports writ large, and for the culture as well.”

Taylor Rooks, 32

Taylor Rooks

Leading Sports Journalist, Host and Broadcaster for TNT Sports Discovery and Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

New York City & Los Angeles

The Emmy Award–nominated sports journalist serves as the host and executive producer of Taylor Rooks X on Bleacher Report and a feature reporter for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Known for daring questions that lead to viral, revelatory interviews with sports’ biggest stars, Rooks has been praised for her cultural influence and relevance.

“I hope to impact the people I work with by simply being myself,” she says. “Journalism doesn’t look like only one thing. We are done with the times of everyone looking and acting the same. This job can be done at an extremely high level by a Black woman who is knowledgeable, trusted, respected and great at it. One who infuses fun and personality into everything she does. I want to be the blueprint for this new wave of sports media, and I hope Black women look at me and see themselves. It is my greatest honor to be a Black woman supporting and believing in other Black women.”

Amber Sabathia, 43

Agent, CAA Baseball

Alpine, NJ

In 2021, Sabathia became the first Black woman baseball recruiting agent for CAA Sports. By 2024, she repped a first-round draftee and an All-Star. As Executive Director of the PitCCh In Foundation, she supports at-risk youth while partnering with her husband, CC Sabathia, on Grapefruit Media, which empowers minority athletes. “I have found that in a male-dominated position, being the most authentic version of myself without apologizing or code-switching has given me the confidence to be successful,” she says.

Erika Swilley, 44

Erika Swilley

Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation

Brooklyn

As the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation, Swilley drives strategic initiatives that highlight professional basketball players’ contributions to community- building and social entrepreneurship. With extensive experience in philanthropy, through organizations like the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors, she has garnered widespread recognition for her efforts—leading to an appointment to the Michigan Governor’s Task Force on Women in Sports, plus accolades such as the NASS Medallion Award and inclusion in Detroit’s 40 Under 40.

Says Swilley, “As a Black woman in sports, the most rewarding aspect of my role is creating opportunities for other women of color to excel and make their mark in this industry. I aim to inspire the people I work with to leverage their platforms to drive meaningful change in the communities where they live and play.”

Brandy Tate

Brandy Tate, 45

Director, ESPN Studios

Bristol, CT

With over 20 years of experience in media, Tate is a Director at ESPN. She oversees content for major programs such as NFL Live, the College Football Championships and First Take, including HBCU Road Tour. She also served as co-lead of P.U.L.S.E., an ESPN Employee Resource Group that’s focused on supporting Black and African-American employees. “The most important work is not always in front of the lens,” she says. “Most influence is behind it.”