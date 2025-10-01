Taylor Rooks Might Just Upgrade Your NFL Seats This Season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

For all of the football baddies who go to an NFL game this season, you might spot something unusual in the parking lot: a massive purple truck and Taylor Rooks pulling up with ticket upgrades in hand.

The Emmy-nominated sports journalist, who remains booked and busy (and somehow keeps adding new titles to her résumé, which we’re not mad at), has a new gig this fall. She’s traveling to 10 cities across the country as part of a partnership with Crown Royal, the league’s Official Whisky Partner for the past five years. The brand is back with their Crown Royal Rig, an iconic 18-wheeler that hauls two XXL whisky casks, and this time around they’re focused on upgrading fans’ game day experience in a pretty tangible way.

Whiskey and football? Count us in. Because that’s exactly what fans are getting this season.

“Let’s be real, the fans are the real MVPs of game day,” she said. “They bring the vibes and make sure the energy is high from the tailgate to the stadium, providing the type of support that teams count on every week. I’m so excited to join Crown Royal in their generosity as they help fans make their game days unforgettable!”

The concept is simple. Fans who catch the rig at tailgates can climb into what’s called the “Royal Seat,” take photos, and try to honk the horn. If you get it to honk, you’re leaving with better seats for that day’s game. Its your way of getting premium tickets without having to pay premium prices.

The first stop was Kansas City on September 28. Rooks showed up with NFL legend Tony Gonzalez, and they spent the day at the tailgate celebrating with fans who scored upgrades. They also participated in something called the Purple Bag Project, which is a partnership with Packages from Home that sends care packages to active military members overseas. Those signature purple Crown Royal bags get filled with wellness essentials and shipped out to service members.

For a lot of fans, game day tickets are expensive enough as is (because what in this country isn’t expensive right now?). Most people are sitting wherever they could afford or whatever seats were left when they finally got through on Ticketmaster. Getting surprised with an upgrade to premium seating changes the whole experience.

James Valdes, Director at Crown Royal, said, “This season, we set out to discover fresh ways to give back to fans and turn small moments of connection into big wins that enhance the game day experience. Generosity has always been at the heart of our brand purpose, and we’re proud to celebrate our fifth year as the Official Whisky Sponsor of the NFL, hitting the road with Taylor Rooks and NFL legends to share that spirit with fans across the country.”

The rig will keep showing up at major NFL games throughout the season. So if you’re heading to your city’s home game, keep an eye out for the purple truck because it might land you the best seat in the house.