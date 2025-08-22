Steph Curry’s Next Big Move? Google’s Performance Advisor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Curry with the three!”

If you’ve ever watched a Steph Curry (Warriors) game, then you know he’s consistent for hitting those game winning shots from the three-point line. Well, now the legend that is Stephen Curry is using those same skills as a four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP to team up with Google.

The Golden State Warriors point guard has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the tech giant, taking on a new role as Google’s Performance Advisor, and I’ve got to say it’s one of the coolest athlete-brand partnerships we’ve seen in a while.

This collaboration spans across Google Health, Google Pixel, and Google Cloud, giving him a seat at the table on everything from health innovations to the next Pixel drop. “As a long-time Warriors fan, I’ve watched Stephen Curry’s exceptionality on the court. To now partner with him and infuse that same level of excellence into our product is a game-changer for Google and, even more importantly, for our users,” said Rishi Chandra, Google GM/VP of Health.

As part of this partnership, Curry and his entire team are going all-in with Pixel — from phones and watches to earbuds — weaving Google tech into their workouts and day-to-day routines (which is a big feat in an Apple world). They’re using Pixel phones for communication and daily tasks, Pixel Watches to monitor performance metrics and active lifestyles, and Pixel Buds for audio needs. The integration extends to productivity tools as well, with Curry’s team utilizing Gemini and Workspace applications to manage their demanding schedules.

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Platforms & Devices at Google, emphasized the hands-on nature of this collaboration, noting that, “This hands-on work has already begun, with Stephen and his team of experts working with our health experts… giving us incredibly valuable feedback.” The feedback loop between Curry’s real-world athletic demands and Google’s product development is already shaping how Google thinks about what’s next.

For those who have been watching the AI space, this partnership goes even further with Curry’s even tapping into Google Cloud’s new AI Basketball Coach, breaking down shot accuracy and training tips for the next generation of hoopers. Now if that’s not a sign of the times (and future), we don’t know what is. The technology powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro gives real-time shot feedback that could change the way young hoopers train.

At Curry’s youth training camp, kids got a first look at the new tech, where Google demonstrated the AI Basketball Coach capabilities. These young athletes got their shots broken down with biomechanical analysis — and some hands-on time with Pixel gear.