Shannon Watkins Named CMO Of The Jordan Brand At Nike

Photo Credit: Fred Hayes

Nike’s Jordan Brand has appointed former Aflac executive Shannon Watkins as its Chief Marketing Officer.

According to Sportico, Watkins was chosen to replace Sean Tresvant, who left his previous position of CMO last year to serve as the chief brand officer at Taco Bell. She will begin her duties at the iconic sports imprint on May 16.

“We need innovative leadership, someone who can lead us into the future by pushing creativity, championing diversity, and bringing our purpose to life,” said Craig Williams, the President of Jordan Brand at Nike. “Shannon’s experience across multiple industries and business sectors will do just that, helping to lead our marketing efforts into the future.”

Watkins spent four years as Aflac’s chief brand and marketing officer, beginning in 2018. During her time there, she was named one of Adweek’s “Most Powerful Women in Sports,” and was pivotal in launching the insurance company’s partnership with ESPN’s College GameDay. The collaboration focused on bringing more awareness and funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

As reported by Sportico, both Watkins and Williams have been strong supporters for economic and social inclusion. Williams was hired at the popular athletic company just prior to George Floyd’s death in May of 2020. It was then that Williams and Jordan Brand decided to step up and become a louder voice for change.

The following month, Jordan Brand made a commitment of $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that promote social justice and racial equality. The brand has also enjoyed a post-pandemic resurgence as its revenue grew to $4.7 billion, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.