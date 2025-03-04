Game. Set. Ownership: Serena Williams Joins WNBA's Toronto Tempo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Serena Williams attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

They don’t call her the GOAT without good reason.

When Serena Williams first competed in a professional tennis tournament in Canada at age 14 in 1995, few could have imagined the trajectory of her groundbreaking career.

Now, nearly three decades later, she’s returning to Canada, but in a completely different capacity. This time, with her eyes set on the future of… basketball.

The tennis legend has officially joined the ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise, marking another extraordinary chapter in her post-playing career. Her partnership with Larry Tanenbaum’s Kilmer Sports Ventures signals the future of the league itself, as the WNBA is experiencing a moment of euphoria.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” Williams said in the press release. “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Tempo President Teresa Resch emphasized the significance of this moment, “Serena is a champion,” she said. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible.”

Williams brings more than just her name to the ownership table, with years of putting her money where her mouth is. Her track record of strategic investments—from Angel City FC to minority stakes in the Miami Dolphins and a virtual golf league—demonstrates her strategic approach to sports entrepreneurship.

And she has an extraordinary athletic resume to back it up: 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 major doubles trophies with her sister Venus, and a professional journey that redefined tennis. Now, she wants to apply that same transformative energy to women’s basketball.

Williams joins a growing trend of high-profile athletes entering WNBA ownership, including Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade, and Renee Montgomery. But her superpower? Bringing a unique global perspective and a proven track record of challenging systemic limitations.

One of her first orders of business? Williams will play an active role in future jersey designs for the Tempo, as well as develop unique merchandise collaborations with the team. The Toronto Tempo is set to begin playing in the 2026 season, and will also host regular-season games in both Montreal and Vancouver.