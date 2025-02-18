Adidas’ All-Star Party Proves The Superstar Sneaker Is Still ‘That Girl’

Damian Lillard made his triumphant return to The Bay this All-Star Weekend, and adidas made sure to welcome him home properly.

The nine-time NBA All-Star, an Oakland native, hosted an exclusive Superstar Party that brought out some of basketball’s biggest names and culture’s finest to celebrate both the iconic sneaker and the region’s deep-rooted basketball heritage.

The star-studded event, held at the adidas Hub on Friday night, saw the likes of Chelsea Gray, James Harden, Anthony Edwards, and Candace Parker rubbing shoulders with artists like GloRilla, Saweetie, and Brent Faiyaz.

@boulgates

The shoe that changed the game back in the day is still bringing people together, one shell toe at a time.

Kamp Grizzly

The night’s highlight came when Lillard raised a toast to his hometown, unveiling a special edition A-TYPE adidas Superstar—a fresh take on the legendary silhouette that has transcended far beyond the hardwood. Keeping the DNA of the original while adding a 2025 twist, the redesign proves that true classics don’t fade; they evolve. Set against the backdrop of San Francisco, a city known for innovation and cultural impact, the event underscored the Superstar’s enduring influence from the court to the streets since its debut.

@marvoshoots

With the A-TYPE redesign, adidas showcased its ability to breathe new life into iconic silhouettes while staying true to their legacy. As the night wrapped, one thing was clear: the Superstar remains a unifying force, bridging generations of athletes and entertainers and proving its place in the culture is far from over.

@marvoshoots

Decades later, the Superstar is still that girl—timeless, influential, and always at the center of the culture.