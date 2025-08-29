Clipse Headlines NFL And Roc Nation’s 2025 Songs Of The Season Soundtrack

Pusha T, No Malice at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall 2025 on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The sound of Sunday (and Thursday, and Monday too) just got way better.

The NFL and Roc Nation are back with another round of Songs of the Season for 2025, and this time they’re bringing some of our favorites from the year to every part of the football experience.

Fans will hear these tracks everywhere from stadium sound systems to NFL Network programming, social media content, and game broadcasts. The initiative continues the league’s partnership with Roc Nation to integrate music into the game-day culture while supporting the NFL’s Inspire Change platform for social justice initiatives.

“Music is central to the way fans experience the NFL, and Songs of the Season is one way we bring that connection to life,” said Angela Ellis, vice president of original content & entertainment at the NFL.

“Together with Roc Nation, we’re celebrating artists who shape culture, giving players and fans a soundtrack that reflects the energy of the game.”

Because no one has had a better year (musically) than the Clipse, this year’s lineup is led by “Ace Trumpets” from their new album “Let God Sort Em Out.” Not bad for the Virginia Beach hip-hop duo who haven’t released a studio album in over 15 years, right?

Known individually as Pusha T and Malice, the brothers built their reputation with a trilogy of acclaimed albums – “Lord Willin’,” “Hell Hath No Fury,” and “Til The Casket Drops” – all executive produced by Pharrell Williams. Those releases established their storytelling style and influenced hip-hop for years.

The complete playlist includes a mix of genres and artists. Funk legend Bootsy Collins collaborates with Barbie T and Zillatron on “Barbie T & Me,” while Dorothy contributes “Superhuman.” Other tracks include Flau’jae featuring Waka Flocka Flame on “Courtside,” HDBeenDope’s “Percy Miller,” and DJ Snake with J Balvin on “Noventa.” The list also features Hardrock with “Junkyard,” Clark D’s “Locked In,” and NicoTheOwl & Rhyan Besco’s “Who Gonna Tell ‘Em.”

The full 2025 Songs of the Season playlist is streaming now on Apple Music and all major platforms.