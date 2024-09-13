NFL History Makers: Meet Edy Lawson-Jackson And Samira Jackson, The First Mother-Daughter Agent Team

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: The NFL logo in the field prior to an during an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, 2024, at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Breaking barriers in the sports world is no easy task—especially in a league as male-dominated as the NFL.

Edy Lawson-Jackson and her daughter Samira Jackson have done just that by becoming the first-ever mother-daughter duo to be certified by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) as sports agents. Their journey is not only historic but a testament to the resilience, hard work, and dedication of Black women making strides in industries where they are underrepresented.

Edy Lawson-Jackson, originally from Maryland, started her career in sports law in the late 1980s, with a particular focus on athlete representation. Over the course of her career, Edy has been an advocate for expanding opportunities for women and people of color in the sports industry. In 2010, she earned her certification as an NFL agent, becoming one of the few Black women to represent professional football players at the highest level.

For her daughter Samira, following in her mother’s footsteps was a natural progression. A corporate finance professional with a law degree, Samira saw firsthand how her mother navigated the competitive world of sports representation and decided to pursue a similar path. In 2022, Samira achieved her NFLPA certification, making history as part of the first mother-daughter agent team to represent NFL athletes​.

The journey to becoming an NFL agent is rigorous. Both Edy and Samira had to meet stringent criteria to earn their NFLPA certifications, including passing a comprehensive exam, fulfilling continuing education requirements, and demonstrating extensive knowledge of NFL regulations. The certification process is designed to ensure that agents are fully equipped to represent the interests of NFL players in contract negotiations, marketing deals, and other professional opportunities.

In an industry where women—especially Black women—are significantly underrepresented, the mother-daughter duo’s certification marks a pivotal moment. According to recent statistics, out of nearly 1,000 certified NFL agents, only 88 are women, and an even smaller fraction of those are Black women​. This makes the Jacksons’ achievement all the more remarkable, as they continue to pave the way for future generations of women of color to follow their lead.

Edy Lawson-Jackson’s career in sports law spans over three decades. After graduating from law school and passing the bar in the early 1990s, she worked in various areas of law, including entertainment and sports, gaining valuable experience before becoming an NFLPA-certified agent in 2010. She has represented athletes, entertainers, and other high-profile clients, focusing on expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups in the industry​.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Edy reflected on her journey and the significance of working alongside her daughter: “It’s been a long road, but to be able to do this work with my daughter is a dream come true. It’s so important for us to show that Black women belong in this space, and that we can make a significant impact.” Samira echoed similar sentiments, stating that working with her mother has been both inspiring and empowering​.

The sports industry, particularly at the NFL level, has long been dominated by men. Both Edy and Samira have faced challenges as they navigated a profession that often excludes women and people of color from positions of power. However, their determination to succeed and break through barriers has been unwavering.

Samira’s path to becoming an NFL agent was not without its own set of challenges. As a Black woman in corporate finance before transitioning into sports representation, she had to prove her knowledge and skill set in an industry that is both competitive and resistant to change. But her resilience paid off, and in 2022, Samira joined her mother at Affiliated Sports Advisors (ASA), their joint firm, where they represent NFL players and continue to grow their roster​.

Edy and Samira’s historic achievement is more than just a personal milestone; it’s a powerful reminder of the changing face of the NFL. As the first mother-daughter team to be certified as NFL agents, they are part of a broader movement that seeks to increase diversity and inclusion in the world of sports. Their work is creating opportunities for other women—particularly Black women—to enter and thrive in industries where they have historically been excluded.

For many young women aspiring to enter the sports industry, Edy and Samira are role models who show that perseverance, hard work, and dedication can open doors. Their story is a testament to the power of family, legacy, and the impact of Black women in shaping industries that have long been dominated by others.