NBA Star Jayson Tatum Is Investing in His Hometown Of St. Louis With $2M Homeownership Initiative

From the day he stepped foot into the league, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been putting on for his city (St. Louis, Missouri, that is).

The pride is carried with him everywhere he goes, and it’s evident if you’ve ever followed his post-game interviews or social media posts. And there’s something to be said for people who don’t forget where they came from as they rise to the top. Especially for one of the league’s great talent’s such as Tatum.

The six-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, who signed a historic five-year, $315 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics last year – the largest contract in NBA history – has established himself as one of the league’s premier talents. But throughout what seems like almost an overnight meteoric rise, St. Louis has remained at the center of his identity.

And that hometown pride is now translating into tangible support that will make a world of difference for the residents of his former city. Through a groundbreaking partnership between The Jayson Tatum Foundation and SoFi, nearly 100 families will receive down payment and closing cost assistance this year, making homeownership a reality for many St. Louis residents who previously saw it as an unattainable dream. And in this economy, where an impending recession is looming.

On Saturday, April 5th, the organizations hosted Financial Literacy Workshops aimed at equipping first-time homebuyers with essential tools and resources for successful homeownership. During the event, it was announced that Tatum would personally match SoFi’s initial $1 million donation, creating a $2 million commitment toward advancing financial literacy and building generational wealth in St. Louis.

“Growing up in St. Louis, I saw firsthand how important financial stability and homeownership could be for families like mine. Through our partnership with SoFi and their investment in our region with their Generational Wealth Fund, we’re giving people in my hometown the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial futures. I’m proud to give back to the community that made me who I am,” Tatum said in a statement.

This deep connection to his hometown is something Brandy Cole, Tatum’s mother who oversees the foundation’s philanthropic efforts, emphasized to ESSENCE during a recent conversation. She shared that even before Tatum reached the NBA, he was determined to make a positive impact on St. Louis.

“He’ll tell you everywhere he go, he thinks it’s the greatest city in the world,” Cole said with a laugh. “He takes it personal that for the most part unfortunately, St. Louis is not known for positive things… but he always wanted to make sure that St. Louis is viewed differently, that there’s a positive light.”

The foundation’s focus on homeownership stems from personal experience. Kristie Jursch, Brandy’s mother and Jayson’s grandmother who also joined our virtual interview, shared her own story about becoming a homeowner.

“I remember as a single mom, I had the opportunity when Brandy was about eighth grade, to purchase just a small two-bedroom bungalow in University City here,” Kristie Jursch told me. “That changed my life, just knowing that was mine, and being able to come home and feel proud of what I had been able to achieve.”

Without access to grant programs like the one her grandson’s foundation now offers, Jursch had to find creative solutions to overcome the financial hurdle of a down payment.

“I had an employer at the time who said, ‘I will lend you the money for your closing costs and down payments.’ And so for the next year and a half, I worked every Saturday and Sunday. So I worked seven days a week just to pay back that amount,” she explained.

It’s this firsthand understanding of financial challenges that drives the foundation’s approach. The idea for the partnership with SoFi emerged after Cole and her team repeatedly heard concerns about financial literacy while speaking with community members at previous foundation events.

“We were approached by a group of women who were basically telling us they’re not technically living check to check, or living in the projects or anything like that, but they’re also not wealthy,” Cole explained. “And they were saying they don’t really know who to trust, and they don’t have information about investing, or homebuying, or just basic financial literacy tools.”

When SoFi became a partner of the NBA, the Tatum team saw an opportunity. Rather than pursuing a typical endorsement deal, they proposed a partnership focused on giving back to St. Louis. The financial services company responded enthusiastically with a $1 million commitment, which Tatum then matched without hesitation.

What makes The Jayson Tatum Foundation unique is how personal it remains despite Tatum’s growing fame and wealth. Run primarily by Cole and a dedicated team of family and friends, the foundation maintains deep community connections. “We’re extremely lean and we’re really blessed, and we have a village of friends and family who show up for every initiative, every event that we have,” Cole explained. “Our volunteer base is insane just because people love Jayson. People have supported him since he was in second, third, fourth grade.”

This community-centered approach ensures that resources are maximized and reach those who need them most. The foundation’s other initiatives include turkey giveaways during Thanksgiving, backpack and school supply distributions, and toy and coat drives—all with Tatum personally participating whenever his NBA schedule allows.

As Brandy Cole reflects on her own financial journey, she emphasizes the importance of early financial education—advice she wishes she’d received earlier.

“I wish somebody would’ve told me to invest early on, even if it was like $25,” she shared. “Just to know that these young people if they could just learn more about money, and how compound interest, and just how much they could save if they start early, just a hundred dollars a month.”