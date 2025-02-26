"We Have Feelings Too": Donovan Mitchell's Powerful Push For Mental Health Awareness In The NBA

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 07: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on and smiles during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

“Therapy is huge,” Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell says firmly in the middle of our interview.

It’s not something you’d typically expect to hear from a six-time NBA All-Star, especially not during one of the league’s biggest “party” weekends, but if you know anything about Donovan Mitchell, he’s never taken the expected route. So why would today be any different?

“Especially in our culture, therapy’s looked down upon. It’s something that’s looked at as a sign of weakness.”

In a world where athletes are often reduced to their statistics and highlight reels, Mitchell’s candid advocacy for mental wellness stands out sharply against the backdrop of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in San Francisco. And honestly it was refreshing to hear. While many may know Mitchell for how he has emerged as one of basketball’s elite talents, his thoughtful voice challenges long-held stigmas particularly persistent in Black communities.

“I think we were always taught to be the strong [person],” he continues. “But understanding, opening up, being vulnerable allows you to have a sense of peace, tranquility in your life.”

This perspective feels especially significant coming from Mitchell, whose journey to NBA stardom wasn’t mapped out in advance like many of his peers. “The NBA wasn’t the plan,” he reveals.

This is an admission that might surprise fans who’ve witnessed his explosive playing style since he entered the league in 2017. “My story is unique because I didn’t really go to school to hoop,” he explains. “It was more like my mom was big on, let’s get the best education possible. Even when I went to Louisville, it was like, ‘All right, be ready for four years.’ It wasn’t like, ‘All right, we’ve got two and we’re out of here.'”

That emphasis on education forms the foundation of Mitchell’s worldview, even as his basketball career took an unexpected turn. The pivotal moment came during his sophomore year of high school when he broke his wrist.

“I missed out on that season,” Mitchell recalls. “That was the pivotal summer where you get the rankings and all that.” Following the injury, his determination intensified. After transferring schools, he saw his Division I offers skyrocket from just four to twenty-six in a single summer.

Still, his journey wasn’t smooth sailing. “I wanted to quit after my first year,” Mitchell admits about his time at Louisville. “And then a year after that, you’re in the NBA.”

That whirlwind trajectory might explain Mitchell’s initial disbelief at finding himself among the NBA elite. “When I got to the league, I didn’t realize I really belong. It was like, ‘Man, I’m really here.’ It was so shocking when it first happened.”

Now in his eighth NBA season, the 28-year-old guard has established himself as one of the league’s premier talents. Since being drafted 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2017 (and subsequently traded to the Utah Jazz), Mitchell has been a six-time All-Star and is currently averaging 27.4 points per game with the Cavaliers this season.

His signature adidas shoe line, the D.O.N. (Determination Over Negativity), represents another unexpected achievement. “My first deal didn’t have a signature shoe in it,” Mitchell says. “After my first season, they ripped up the contract and made a new one. We haven’t looked back since.”

Mitchell expressed gratitude toward adidas for taking a chance on him. “From a business standpoint, that just never happens, for real,” he emphasizes.

His involvement in the design process has evolved significantly over the years. “My first few shoes, I probably say the first few, three or four, maybe five, I didn’t really get hands on. I was like, ‘Show me the shoe,’ and then I like it, yes or no.”

Now, Mitchell takes a more active role. “I’m kind of saying, ‘All right, what’s the technology? How does it feel on my feet? What does it look like on the court?'” he explains. “I’ve got big feet so it can’t look a certain way.” This evolution mirrors Mitchell’s growth off the court, where he has become increasingly vocal about mental health in sports—a topic still stigmatized in many communities.

Mitchell challenges common perceptions directly. His message holds particular significance for young people. “If I were able to give that message to a young kid, Black, white, whatever, that’s the biggest thing—being able to be open and transparent with yourself, with your feelings,” he explains.

Mitchell acknowledges the common misconception that wealthy athletes should simply endure their struggles silently. “You make millions of dollars and live a great life, but there’s so many other things that people don’t see. People always think you just make all this money, and you’re supposed to be quiet and keep pushing.”

Instead, he advocates for embracing one’s emotions. “Understand we have feelings and understand, embrace those feelings, use them. Understand that that’s part of this life.”

The benefits of this approach extend beyond personal wellbeing to professional performance. “When you get on the court, you have a sense and peace, sense of [clarity] and calm about you. You’re on the floor, nothing else really matters. You’re just present.”

Mitchell’s commitment to youth development stems directly from his upbringing. His mother, Nicole Mitchell, worked as an educator at the school he attended with his sister, Jordan.

“I saw how much she put into those kids,” Mitchell recalls. “Understanding how much teachers really put into our children. One, they don’t get paid enough for that. Sometimes taking money out of their own pockets, not even the school’s budget, to pay for arts and crafts or different things.”

This firsthand experience shaped his understanding of education’s critical role in addressing broader societal divisions. “I grew up in a predominantly white school and I lived in a predominantly Black neighborhood, so I’ve seen both sides,” Mitchell explains. “And the one thing I feel like is there’s a separation and the people don’t understand each other.”

For Mitchell, education offers a path toward genuine understanding. “My biggest thing is if you choose to still be divisive, that’s a choice. It’s not so much an ignorance of not knowing what’s going on.”

He believes early education represents the most effective approach to fostering unity. “We talk about all these different ways to solve the divisiveness in the world, but I think at the end of the day, if we teach our kids, that’s where it starts, over nothing else. You teach our kids what’s right, what’s wrong, what is factual, what is not factual. Go from there.”

On a lighter note, when asked to assemble his dream starting five of basketball players past or present to play alongside, Mitchell’s selections reflect both his basketball knowledge and personal style.

“I’ll be the point guard,” he declares before listing an all-time great lineup: “Steph [Curry] at the two. Mike [Jordan] at the three. KD [Kevin Durant] at the four, and then Shaq [O’Neal] at the five.”