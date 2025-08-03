Track Star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Makes History With Record 10.65 Before World Championships

EUGENE, OREGON – AUGUST 01: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins the gold medal in the Nike Women’s 100m final during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on August 01, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is living every sprinter’s dream.

The Georgetown, South Carolina native went into the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships this past Friday, August 1st already holding the world’s fastest 100-meter time this year with her 10.73 from June only to up the ante by running 10.65 at Hayward Field.

That time makes her the fifth-fastest woman in history and gives her a new personal best that cements her as the one to watch this year.

“I’ve been dreaming of days like this, and it’s finally starting to come true,” said Jefferson-Wooden. “Right now the sky is the limit. I just got to keep working toward bigger and better things.”

The two-time Olympic medalist has been on fire all season. After claiming bronze in the individual 100 meters and gold as part of the 4×100-meter relay team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jefferson-Wooden entered 2025 with momentum. She’s stayed undefeated in the 100 meters this year, and performances like this show exactly why.

Getting to this point required beating a loaded field at the USA Championships. The women’s 100-meter final was packed with seasoned veterans and rising stars, all fighting for spots on Team USA’s World Championships roster. Even still, Jefferson-Wooden held her own and dominated the race from start to finish. And if you blinked during that final? You probably missed half the race, that’s how explosive she was out of the blocks.

Jefferson-Wooden will compete in the 200 meters on August 3rd at the USATF Outdoor Championships before representing Team USA at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13th-21st. Given her current form, expectations will be sky-high.

The 10.65 performance puts Jefferson-Wooden in exclusive company. Only four women in history have run faster: Florence Griffith-Joyner holds the world record at 10.49, followed by Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.60), and Sha’Carri Richardson (10.65).

Jefferson-Wooden’s collegiate career at Coastal Carolina University built the foundation for this meteoric rise, including an NCAA Indoor 60-meter championship in 2022. Each race since has been preparation for moments like this one at Oregon’s legendary track.

If this weekend was any indication, American sprinting’s next era has arrived. All eyes will be on her when she takes her mark in Tokyo.