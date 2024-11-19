Love, Basketball, And The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Historic Streak—Here’s Why You Should Care

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Coco Jones and Ella Mai attend Coco Jones Tour with Ebony Riley at The Fonda Theatre on August 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

Look, I get it. Basketball might not be your thing.

But you don’t have to be a basketball fan to appreciate a good story—and the Cleveland Cavaliers are serving us one of the season’s best.

With an undefeated 15-0 start, they’re on the brink of making NBA history, and tonight, they’re taking on the defending champion Boston Celtics in a game that has people buzzing. But here’s the real tea: this isn’t just about basketball. We’re talking about a team that’s tying itself to the legends of the NBA, putting themselves in the same conversation as the most dominant squads we’ve seen.

First, let’s talk star power. Cavs’ leading man Donovan Mitchell isn’t just dominating on the court—he’s become a subject of serious relationship speculation that’s got everyone talking. Since late 2023, rumors have been swirling about his connection to Coco Jones, the Grammy-winning artist who first caught everyone’s attention with her breakout role in the “Bel-Air” reboot. Their potential relationship has the internet in a frenzy—two rising stars at the top of their game, both breaking barriers in music and sports.

Add to that Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who’s in a relationship with another R&B queen, Ella Mai, and tonight’s matchup suddenly makes us more interested. At just 25, Tatum is already carrying the weight of Boston’s basketball legacy and we’ve been loving his relationship with Mai, who is rumored to have welcomed a baby boy with Tatum over the summer. She also recently dropped an EP titled “3”, which is rumored to be dedicated to her boo.

Now back to the Cavs. This team isn’t just winning—they’re dominating. Their 15-0 start ties them for the second-best opening streak in NBA history, putting them in the same league as legends. If they win tonight, they’ll be 16-0 and inching closer to the all-time record held by the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. With head coach Kenny Atkinson setting a record for most consecutive wins to start a new job, this team is rewriting what it means to make an entrance.

And while Donovan Mitchell is leading on the court, let’s not forget the Cavaliers’ secret weapon: a quirky social media mascot known as the Victory Frog. What started as a playful meme has become a full-blown phenomenon, with fans crediting the cartoon amphibian for the team’s unstoppable energy. Think of it as the Cavs’ good luck charm—and an easy way to join the conversation on social media without needing to know any basketball jargon.

Tonight, Cleveland will face their toughest challenge yet against Boston, who boast an 11-3 record and one of the league’s brightest stars, Jayson Tatum. Tatum is coming off a buzzer-beating overtime win, proving he knows how to deliver under pressure and reminding everyone why he’s considered one of the league’s most clutch players. But with Cleveland’s historic streak and Donovan Mitchell playing some of the best basketball of his career, the Cavs are determined to keep their undefeated status.

If you’re wondering why this matters to you, think of it this way: sports are culture. They intersect with music, fashion, and social media in ways that create moments we all share. Whether it’s Coco Jones cheering for her man, fans turning the Victory Frog into a viral sensation, or the Cavs making history in real-time, there’s something about this team that feels bigger than basketball. Plus, if your man is glued to the TV tonight, you can drop a casual, “Did you know Donovan Mitchell is dating Coco Jones?” and he’ll think you know a little something, something (or at the bare minimum give you the side eye)!

So tune in or check the highlights—it’s not every day you get to witness history being made. And if basketball still isn’t your thing, at least you’ll know the playlist: Coco and Ella Mai have that covered.