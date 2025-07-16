Black, Fast, And Breaking Barriers: Lavar Scott Makes His NASCAR Debut This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 21: ARCA Menards Series Bounty Rookie of the Year, Lavar Scott poses for photos during the NASCAR Awards Regional & International Series at Charlotte Convention Center on November 21, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lavar Scott has been waiting for this moment his entire life.

And when he climbs into the No. 45 Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway this Saturday, he won’t just be racing for himself, but the generation of aspiring NASCAR drivers who come behind him.

No pressure right?

Well… not quite. But he’s built for it. As one of few Black drivers in NASCAR, the 21-year-old from New Jersey understands this significance, and he’s going into it with the same grit and determination that helped him break through barriers to get him to this point.

“Making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut is a huge step forward in my career, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” Scott said.

“This is a moment I’ve worked toward for a long time,” continues. “Having the support of Foxxtecca and Alpha Prime Racing means the world to me, not just because they believe in me as a driver, but because they’re committed to creating real change in this sport. Together, we’re not just racing, we’re moving the culture forward, and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Racing is in Scott’s DNA. His grandfather was a drag racer (c’mon grandpa!), and that passion for speed traveled through generations before landing squarely on his shoulders. He started racing quarter midgets at five years old, learning the fundamentals at tracks near his hometown of Carney’s Point. While other kids were playing video games, Scott was studying racing lines and learning how to handle a car under pressure.

All of that hard work paid off in a major way last year when Scott became the first Black driver to win Rookie of the Year honors in the ARCA Menards Series. He finished second overall in the championship standings, proving he belonged among the sport’s elite young drivers. That performance further opened doors and caught the attention of NASCAR officials who had been watching his progress through the Drive for Diversity program.

And now it’s finally time to show Dover what got him to this point. There, Scott plans to pull double duty, competing in both the ARCA Menards Series and the Xfinity Series.

The weekend will also highlight something significant happening in NASCAR. Scott will compete alongside Rajah Caruth in the Xfinity Series and Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series, creating a moment where three Black drivers are racing across NASCAR’s national touring series. For a sport that has historically struggled with diversity, it’s especially major and represents genuine progress (or at least we hope!).

Scott’s debut comes at a time when NASCAR is actively promoting diversity initiatives and looking for drivers who can connect with broader audiences. His success in ARCA, combined with his technical background and family racing heritage, positions him as someone who could have a lasting impact on the sport.

The BetRivers 200 starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19th.