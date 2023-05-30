Rich Paul And Chase Young Open Up About The Future Of Klutch Athletics 

Rich Paul’s newest endeavor, Klutch Athletics, recently added a new addition to the family with the 2020 second-overall NFL Draft pick Chase Young. The 24-year-old serves as the first ambassador for the brand, making history by becoming the first American Football athlete for New Balance.

“Chase is professional, the talent is obviously next level, but he also aligns with us and is important to the community,” Paul exclusively told ESSENCE. “So when picking a partner to lead the brand, you want them to embody everything as a brand ambassador, so the conversation was easy, and we couldn’t have picked a better partner.”

Young had a standout rookie season after starting 15 games, racked up 44 tackles, and had high hopes of becoming the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was named All-American in college and was a Heisman Trophy finalist, where he became the ninth defensive player out of 159 total finalists since 1982.

For Young, the brand partnership was more than just another collaboration but a way to inspire the next generation. “In our culture, kids want to be stylish,” Young said. “If me putting on some New Balances or a nice sweatsuit can make a kid look at me and be inspired by fashion or just to be a good dude or young female on the right track, then I’ll do that.”

The main agenda for Klutch Athletics is to continue to be active in spaces that provide representation and inclusivity for the next generation of athletes and business owners.

“The best way to [create] impact is through community,” Paul said. “We wanted to connect to culture, be accessible and affordable, and be in community, so having New Balance as a partner set us apart and expedited our path.”

The Klutch Athletics apparel line launched on April 27, 2023, online and at select retail, where prices range from $40 for t-shirts to $120 for hoodies. The apparel line has inclusive pieces for everyone, dripped with style and functionality.

The color inspiration will come from New Balance’s greys, vanishing from the darkest to the lightest gray in the palette with a captivating color dynamic. The greys will be complemented by a hint of green, representing where young athletes first fell in love with the game on their field of play. Through the brand pop-up shop, the initiative is to continue to support and serve athletes throughout their journey, including youth, collegiate and professional sports.