The Executive Suite: How Kendra Bulluck-Major Became One of Sports' Most Powerful Women

Before I even tell you about the boss that is Kendra Bulluck-Major, here’s what you need to know: while most people in sports are trying to get a seat at the table, she built her own table and invited everybody to come sit down.

That table is the Orange Blossom Classic, and honestly, what she’s built over the past few years has been remarkable to witness.

With nearly two decades of experience in business development and management — including owning and operating an insurance company since 2000 — Bulluck-Major draws on a business foundation that strengthens everything she does with the Classic. In 2018, she secured the exclusive rights to the Orange Blossom Classic and stepped in as executive director the following year, blending her entrepreneurial drive with a deep commitment to culture, community, and family. Since taking the reins, she’s helped the Orange Blossom Classic grow into one of the most anticipated weekends in HBCU sports.

Take for example, when Howard University edged out Florida A&M 10-9 at Hard Rock Stadium last month (and all I’ll say here is H-U, you know), over 22,000 fans packed the stands and ESPNU broadcast to a national audience, making it the most attended HBCU game of Week One. But for Bulluck-Major, who serves as executive director of the Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic and is one of the only women to own a major sports property, this game represented something much bigger than football.

“Standing on the field that day, watching those two historic institutions take the field in front of thousands of fans, I felt the weight and beauty of legacy in real time,” she says. “It was emotional. It was confirmation that we’re doing something far greater than hosting a football game. We’re creating moments that last far beyond the final whistle.”

The matchup itself was loaded with history. Howard and FAMU played in the very first Orange Blossom Classic in 1933, and they also met up in the 2023 Celebration Bowl. “That’s a rare, full-circle storyline, one that bridges the past, present, and future of HBCU football,” Bulluck-Major says.

But what sets Bulluck-Major apart isn’t just her ability to put on a good show. It’s how intentional she is about everything surrounding the game. OBC Week has created an entire ecosystem of opportunity. Everything from career fairs, networking events, fan festivals, cultural celebrations, all of it designed with purpose.

“Every single event during OBC Week is designed with intention,” she explains. “We want our alumni to feel that deep sense of pride and tradition. We also want the next generation to see possibilities in real-time, whether that’s through our career fair, youth cheer clinic, scholarship presentations, or The Elevation Experience Women’s Leadership Conference.”

When she’s curating these experiences, she thinks about her own sons, and reflects on her childhood attending homecomings and community events. “What do I want them to see, to feel, to know about who they are and where they come from? I want every young person at OBC to walk away with that same sense of pride and possibility.”

The scholarship piece is where her vision really comes alive. This year alone, the Classic awarded $66,000 in scholarships to HBCU students, bringing their total investment to nearly $600,000 since the event’s revival in 2021.

“When we award scholarships, we’re not just providing financial support, we’re investing in futures. We’re telling students, ‘We see you. We believe in you,'” she says. She explains that students like Willayja Williams, a pre-law student at FAMU, will now be about to focus on education without financial stress with her scholarship. And how Jayla Dorsett from Clark Atlanta University, was able to give her parents some relief when her tuition and books were covered.

“These aren’t just one-time awards. They are long-term investments in brilliance, in leadership, in Black excellence. And that’s exactly why we do what we do.”

For Bulluck-Major, this work is deeply personal because her father first introduced her to the Orange Blossom Classic through his stories and pride in FAMU. Now, with her own son attending an HBCU, carrying that tradition forward means even more. “Legacy matters to me because it’s deeply personal,” she admits. “That perspective keeps me grounded, even as we continue to grow.”

In an industry where women in executive leadership roles make up just 26% and Black women in executive leadership are even rarer, what Bulluck-Major is building matters. She’s part of a lineage that includes pioneers like Dr. Tina Sloan Green, who broke barriers in lacrosse coaching, and Dawn Staley’s championship leadership at South Carolina. But she’s doing more than being involved in sports by setting the direction for how it’s experienced.

“In five years, I see the OBC being mentioned alongside the most iconic cultural and sporting events in the country. I want it to be a national touchpoint, a moment where HBCU excellence is on full display and where community, culture, and HBCU pride collide to create lasting change.”

But she’s also thinking practically about sustainability. The original Orange Blossom Classic disappeared for 43 years before its revival in 2021, and she’s determined that won’t happen again. “Part of my vision is about sustainability, structure, and succession. We often discuss legacy, but it only lives if we put the necessary systems in place to sustain it.”

When asked to describe the OBC in three words, her answer captures everything she’s building: “One Big Community.”

“It’s about the football, yes, but also the fellowship, the legacy, the laughter, the learning, the tailgates, the scholarships, all of it,” she says. “We come from different places and wear different school colors, but we show up with one shared spirit.”

Right now, HBCU enrollment is on the rise and these institutions are getting more attention and investment than they’ve seen in decades. But the challenge is now just making sure this wave of attention doesn’t fade, but instead builds into something lasting. Bulluck-Major is working to make today’s momentum last, and her efforts show Black excellence across sports, education, and community.

The latest Classic may be over, but her vision isn’t slowing down. If anything, it’s just beginning, and we’re rooting for her every step of the way.