How Keia Clarke Led The NY Liberty To Their First Championship In 51 Years — And Changed The Future Of The WNBA

If there was anyone that would take New York to its first victory in over 50 years, it was going to be a Black woman.

And the woman? Keia Clarke.

Let’s be clear: The Knicks haven’t done it. The Nets haven’t done it. But you know who did? The NY Liberty.

Last fall, when the Liberty won their first WNBA championship, it marked New York City’s first professional basketball title since 1973. Clarke, the team’s CEO for the past five years, wasn’t exactly shocked. She’d been building toward this systematically and intentionally, without waiting for anyone to tell her it was possible. In other words, she wasn’t waiting for a seat at the table, she was building (metaphorically) her own damn arena.

“The sports industry hasn’t always provided the infrastructure, visibility, or investment the WNBA and women’s sports deserve,” Clarke says. “And sports weren’t necessarily built with Black women, women of color, or women executives in mind.”

Her response? Do it anyway.

Clarke’s been in the WNBA for 15 years, long enough to understand that waiting for the industry to get its act together wasn’t a strategy. So the Liberty did something different. They created their own model, one where the front office is led by women of color (not as a diversity initiative) as an actual strategy. “Our front office is led by women of color, and I truly believe that’s our competitive edge,” Clarke says. “The Liberty are successful because we reflect the culture in every aspect of our business.”

The results speak for themselves in the form of a championship, sold-out arenas, and of course, major brand partnership opportunities (these women are getting to the money, okay?) with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Pinterest, essie, etc. All relationships that Clarke built and was able to bring in. “These partnerships are powerful validation that we’re not just in the conversation, we’re leading it,” she says.

That’s what happens when you stop waiting for permission. “Rather than let that limit what’s possible, I’ve leaned into my vision and built something without waiting for permission or precedent that didn’t exist,” Clarke explains. “The Liberty didn’t wait for the market to catch up; instead, we intentionally did the work that forced the market to catch up to us.”

Other teams are watching now, trying to replicate what the Liberty did. Clarke calls it creating space where there was none, and honestly, that’s exactly what it’s been. She’s spent her career walking into rooms where she wasn’t supposed to be and making them adjust.

“As a Black woman, I understand how rare my seat is as the CEO of a professional sports team,” she says. And she’s not taking that lightly. “Behind every business decision is my commitment to growing the league and the sport, not just in scale, but in impact, and leaving the industry better than when I found it 15 years ago.”

That commitment shows up in how the Liberty operates. Community work isn’t something they do when there’s extra time, but something woven into the foundation of the team. The focus is on getting young girls into the game while building their confidence and character. “For the New York Liberty, giving back has never been optional, it’s embedded in our mission,” Clarke says.

Her vision also extends beyond the court. “As a Black woman leading one of the WNBA’s flagship franchises, I know my responsibility includes advocating for people who don’t always have a voice,” she says. That means working with Black-owned businesses, supporting artists, and making sure players are supported well beyond game day.

When Clarke reflects on this past year, the championship is part of the highlight reel, sure, but it’s not the whole story. “While the New York Liberty’s first WNBA championship in 2024 is a defining moment, I’m most proud that we’ve built a team that leads with purpose and authenticity on and off the court,” she says. They assembled a front office, coaching staff, and roster that actually looks like New York City. “We proved what’s possible when Black women and women of color are leading across every level of the organization.”

Her advice to the next generation? Show up authentically and don’t be scared to fail. “It is amazing what we can accomplish when we are unafraid to be seen trying,” Clarke says. Be intentional about being yourself. “I often encourage others to be intentional in showing up as true and authentic self, women can step into their undeniable influence, especially Black women.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Clarke’s got her sights on another championship. Heck, we all do. But she’s also focused on sustainability by diversifying revenue streams, expanding the fan base, growing their community impact, and scaling globally. “Our goal is to build a team, a brand, and a business that stands the test of time,” she says. “That means pushing for another championship while continuing to grow our value in ways that lifts women athletes and all women by extension.”

The Liberty are five years into Clarke’s vision. And while the championship validated what she’d been building, the real work has been happening all along.