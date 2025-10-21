Photo Credit: San Diego FC

Major League Soccer is tapping in the culture in a brand new way, and Issa Rae is leading the charge. This week, the Emmy-nominated creator, producer, and co-owner of San Diego FC became the face of the “All for the Cup” campaign, a celebration of the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Designed to capture the intensity of the postseason, the campaign channels everything that makes soccer’s final stretch unforgettable: the high drama of win-or-go-home matches, the electricity of fan devotion, and the pride of community that fuels every team’s journey to the Cup.

Rae’s creative voice, authenticity, and business acumen mirror the league’s growing cultural influence, so it was a no-brainer for MLS to partner up with her. Known for her visionary storytelling and sharp humor in HBO’s Insecure, Rae brings the same relatable tone and energy to “All for the Cup.” “It has been such a pleasure to watch this MLS season unfold and an honor to lend my voice to what will undoubtedly be an incredible playoff series,” she said.

The campaign, which includes a cinematic brand film and a three-part social series premiering October 22, will appear across Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, FOX networks, and social media channels. It sets the stage for a postseason, and speaks to the meteoric debut of San Diego FC. In their inaugural season, the team defied expectations and clinched a playoff berth, energizing fans across California and beyond.

Rae’s connection to soccer runs deep. “I used to play when I was a kid and I’m a huge fan of the World Cup,” she told ESSENCE. “My dad is Senegalese, so I grew up rooting for Senegal, wearing the jerseys. But I only recently got into American soccer.” Her interest in the sport, coupled with the rise of MLS’s national profile, made her partnership with the league a match made in heaven. “The CEO of San Diego FC was like, ‘Hey, they would love to ask you to be the voice for our playoffs campaign.’ And I was like, yeah, absolutely—just as easy as that.”

As one of the few Black women in professional sports ownership, Rae approaches her role with both pride and playfulness. “It feels great,” she said. “Generally, it’s not a big group of people that have ownership in any sport, so I take pride in any and everything that I do. But it’s also fun as hell. If I can be proud of something and it’s fun, that’s a win-win-win.” Her enthusiasm extends far beyond the boardroom—she attends games, engages directly with leadership, and champions the Right to Dream Academy, a program connecting young African players to elite training and education.

“My talent is telling stories,” the actress explained. “Highlighting the relatable qualities of anything is what I do. I’m bringing so many people to games, and that turns them into fans.” Rae’s latest move proves her creative reach goes far beyond Hollywood. Her voice in “All for the Cup” amplifies what MLS represents at its best: passion, diversity, and the power of shared experience. Kicking off October 24, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs is set to be the best yet, and it’s something we all get to experience.

“I think what makes soccer so special is the sense of unity,” she said. “There’s something about people from all over the world coming together to root for one thing—it’s powerful. That’s what I want to help build here.”