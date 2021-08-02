Photo by Patrick Smith

When it came to this year’s Olympic games, we had no doubt in our mind that Black women would bring it. While we can name athletic powerhouses including Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, there are Black women worldwide making splashes in their events and setting new bars at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Just this morning, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn became the second Puerto Rican to ever win gold while competing in the women’s 100-meter hurdles gold medal race. Meanwhile, Venezuelan’s own Yulimar Rojas set a new world record in the women’s triple jump.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn delivers the gold for Puerto Rico. She wore the island's national flower in her hair this morning at the podium, with tears running down her face as La Borinqueña played. ❤️🇵🇷🥇 pic.twitter.com/ewPQVVq8xO — Isabella Philippi Cámara (@iphilippicamara) August 2, 2021

Take a look at the global Black girl magic happening at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics across events including track and field, gymnastics, and more!