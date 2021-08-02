When it came to this year’s Olympic games, we had no doubt in our mind that Black women would bring it. While we can name athletic powerhouses including Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, there are Black women worldwide making splashes in their events and setting new bars at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Just this morning, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn became the second Puerto Rican to ever win gold while competing in the women’s 100-meter hurdles gold medal race. Meanwhile, Venezuelan’s own Yulimar Rojas set a new world record in the women’s triple jump.
Take a look at the global Black girl magic happening at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics across events including track and field, gymnastics, and more!
01
Yulimar Rojas
The Afro-Venezuelan beat the 26-year-old world record and set a new one in the women’s triple jump final with a result of 15.67 meter.
02
Luciana Alvarado
Though she didn’t qualify for the finals due to her 12.166 score, Alvarado made history as the first Costa Rican gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.
03
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn
As she wore the island’s national flower in her hair this morning at the podium, the Puerto Rican Olympian delivered the gold for her country as tears ran down her face.
04
Rebeca Andrade
Brazil’s own nabbed the victory in the historic vault gold, marking this as Brazil’s first gold medal in gymnastics.
05
Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera
The Afro-Ecuadorian weightlifter is now a 2021 Tokyo 76kg Olympic Champion. Dajomes is also her country’s first woman to win an Olympic medal and lifted a total weight of 263 kg, according to Reuters.