These Are The Highest-Paid Black Women Athletes Of 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 06: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Aryna Sabalenka in the third round robin singles match on Day 6 of the WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour 2025 at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 06, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

The list of highest paid Black women athletes in 2025 is officially here.

Sportico released its list of the highest paid women athletes on Wednesday, and of the top fifteen, Black women claim five spots total. Coco Gauff is once again the No. 1 earner overall, and her position marks a trend: almost every woman on this list is a tennis player. The sport is famously lucrative for its athletes, and 2025 is continued proof. Gymnast Simone Biles is the sole non-tennis player.

It’s been a big year for women’s sports, which is seeing continued growth, and Black women athletes are leading much of the charge. While no basketball players made the list, we’re keeping our eyes on the WNBA next year. Players are negotiating salaries right now, possibly pushing the average player’s to exceed $500,000 in 2026, per ESPN. The average WNBA base salary is currently estimated to be $102,249.

Despite this year’s money moves, it’s worth noting that not a single woman is on the list of Forbes’ list of the 50 highest paid athletes, again. Though more money has been going into women’s sports, the discrepancy shows there’s still a lot of room to grow.

Keep scrolling to see the five highest-paid Black women athletes right now.

5. Venus Williams

It was a big year for Williams, who won her first singles match since 2023. The 45-year-old tennis player brought in $219,000 in prize money and $10 million in endorsements with companies like SoFi and Lacoste. She also runs her own lifestyle and clothing brand, EleVen by Venus Williams.

4. Simone Biles

The Olympic gymnast might not have any prize money from 2025, but a roster of endorsements brought her 2025 earnings to $11 million. She has kept busy with collaborations, like her collection with Athleta and endorsements of K18 haircare. She also dropped a now Emmy-nominated documentary this year on Netflix, Simone Biles Rising, and is developing a restaurant in Houston’s airport.

3. Naomi Osaka

The tennis player, who made a triumphant return to the sport in 2024 after giving birth, made $12.5 million total this year. She won $2.5 million in prize money and brought in $10 million in endorsements, thanks to brand deals with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Beats by Dre, and more.

2. Madison Keys

The 30-year-old tennis player made $13.4 million in 2025. She brought in $4.4 million in prize money, boosted by winning the 2025 Australian Open, her first Grand Slam. Endorsements, with brands like Nike, Yonex, and La Roche-Posay, brought Keys $9 million.

1. Coco Gauff

The tennis player was paid $31 million total in 2025, including $8 million from prize money and $23 million from endorsements. Gauff has won two Grand Slam titles in her career thus far, including the 2025 French Open. Her partnerships, like hers with New Balance and Miu Miu, have helped bring in endorsement cash.