StubHub Just Launched HerSportsHub, A One-Stop Ticket Hub For Women’s Sports

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 3: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on September 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At some point you have probably pulled up a ticketing app looking for WNBA (or any women’s sporting event) seats and ended up spending more time digging through search results and clicking through filters than actually finding what you came for.

StubHub heard our prayers and just launched something specifically built for that problem.

The company launched HerSportsHub this week, the first dedicated women’s sports ticket hub in the resale market. The hub pulls together tickets for WNBA, NWSL, PWHL and NCAA Women’s Basketball all in one centralized place, and if you want to know why it’s necessary, look at the last two Olympics.

WNBA demand is up 360% in Olympic years, NWSL jumped 150% during the Paris Games in 2024, and PWHL surged 252% during this year’s Winter Games. And the momentum did not stop with the Olympics. In the 30 days after the closing ceremony, ticket buyers for women’s sports jumped 199% and 88% of those buyers were purchasing women’s sports tickets for the very first time. Unique buyers across women’s sports grew 64% during Olympic periods overall and it is consistent across every league. StubHub says HerSportsHub is here year round, not just for March, and that is not changing anytime soon.

StubHub is also putting $100,000 into StubHub Access: New York, a youth ticket fund focused on getting younger fans into live women’s sporting events. StubHub says additional details about the program will be announced later this year.

Black women have been central to the WNBA’s fanbase since the league’s early days, supporting these athletes through seasons that did not always get the coverage or the resources they deserved. This growth did not come from nowhere. It was built on years of consistent fandom, word of mouth, and a genuine connection to the players and the game. What’s shifting now is that the wider audience is catching on, and the industry is finally building around what fans like us were already doing.

And these leagues have given people every reason to be there. The WNBA, NWSL and a PWHL that is only two seasons old have been delivering and the fans showing up for the first time right now are not going anywhere. HerSportsHub just makes getting there a lot less complicated.

HerSportsHub is live now on StubHub.