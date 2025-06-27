Dallas Wings And Hairitage Is The Courtside Beauty Collab We Didn’t Know We Needed

Women’s sports is having a moment. One that we hope and pray will never end actually.

And even better than the fan support behind some of our women-led teams, are the brands who are actually putting their money where their mouth is to show real support. Case in point: Hairitage by Mindy McKnight’s partnership with the Dallas Wings, which is proof that when values actually align, brands and players can make magic on and off the court.

The haircare brand is back for its second year as the official haircare partner of the WNBA team, but this time around, they’re back and bigger than before. Hairitage is now the presenting partner of the team’s player walk-ins, and if you’ve been following the Wings on social media, you know these pregame moments are almost as big as the games themselves.

“It’s incredibly exciting to return for a second season with the Dallas Wings,” said Mindy McKnight, founder of Hairitage by Mindy McKnight. “Building on the momentum we created last year, we’re looking forward to deepening our connection with the team and the community through new, meaningful activities.”

If McKnight’s name rings a bell, it’s probably from YouTube. She built her platform there documenting life with her family of eight, including creating hair tutorials for her kids who have different hair textures and needs. That real-world experience with diverse hair types is exactly what makes Hairitage stand out. The brand’s tagline “Simple Clean. Trusted Results. Rooted in Love” comes from actual experience.

With more than 5.6 million subscribers, McKnight has expanded her line to include everything from shampoos and conditioners to styling tools, all formulated to work across a range of hair types.

This season, Hairitage is teaming up with Wings stars DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist to create content that will highlight each player’s personalities while showcasing how the brand fits into their actual routines.

And the partnership doesn’t stop there. Hairitage signage will also be at every Wings home game, where fans will get behind-the-scenes access to the Wings’ 2025 Media Day, including glimpses into player prep routines and how haircare fits into their game-day confidence. “We’re beyond excited to team up with Hairitage for a second season,” said Lauryn Turner, Dallas Wings COO. “Their passion for inclusivity, empowerment, and celebrating individuality perfectly aligns with who we are as a team. Together, we’re creating powerful moments on and off the court that truly resonate with our fans.”

For Hairitage and the Wings, year two looks like it’s going to be even better than year one. And honestly, we’re here for all of it.