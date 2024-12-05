Golden State Valkyries Unveil Inaugural Jerseys Ahead Of 2025 WNBA Debut

The Golden State Valkyries are officially here—and they’re making a statement.

The WNBA’s newest franchise revealed their first-ever jerseys today, marking a major milestone for women’s basketball in the Bay Area. And they did it in style, with events across Oakland and San Francisco bringing the community together in a celebration that felt as powerful as the team itself.

The Valkyries’ uniforms don’t just look good—they tell a story. Drawing from the region’s iconic Bay Bridge and the fierce mythology behind their name, the jerseys are a modern take on what it means to be fearless. Designed to represent the team’s dual home cities, Oakland and San Francisco, the uniforms celebrate the strength and spirit of the Bay Area.

“The Valkyries’ inaugural uniforms are a visual interpretation of who we are: fierce, bold, and strong,” said Kimberly Veale, the team’s Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications. “When our athletes and fans alike put on a Valkyries uniform during our inaugural season, they’ll embody that ethos. These uniforms represent another major milestone for the franchise as we prepare to welcome WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in 2025.”

The jerseys reflect this ethos beautifully. The team’s global logo transforms the Bay Bridge into a set of wings—a nod to both the team’s mythical inspiration and their geographical roots. Thirteen lines extending from the sword, which doubles as the bridge tower, represent the Valkyries’ arrival as the 13th active WNBA team. Two variations of the uniform were revealed: the Heroine Edition, featuring a white base to symbolize strength and empowerment, and the Explorer Edition, a sleek black design accented by the team’s signature Valkyries Violet.

It’s clear that the Valkyries are about more than basketball—they’re building a brand that reflects resilience, culture, and community. Since their announcement in October 2023, the team has embraced their role as the bridge between two of the Bay’s most iconic cities. The Valkyries name, drawn from Norse mythology, evokes images of warrior women flying across battlefields, an identity the team has adopted with pride.

Partnerships with key sponsors like JPMorgan Chase and Kaiser Permanente reinforce this mission. Kaiser Permanente, the team’s core jersey sponsor, prominently displays its logo on the abdomen of the uniform, emphasizing the importance of health and empowerment. Chase Freedom, whose logo adorns the shoulder, continues its long-standing support for the Golden State sports ecosystem.

As anticipation builds for the Valkyries’ inaugural season in 2025, the team is already carving out its place in Bay Area history. The jerseys are just the beginning of a story that’s bound to inspire both fans and athletes.