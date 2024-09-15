Dak Prescott Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Player With Historic $240M Deal — Here’s What It Means For Black Athletes

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms-up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Who says playing football doesn’t pay?

If you’re Dak Prescott — it pays a hell of a lot. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently signed a record-breaking $240 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Yes, you read that right—Prescott is headed straight to the bank, surpassing all his peers and setting a new financial standard for the league.

What makes Prescott’s rise so remarkable is his underdog story. Drafted in the fourth round in 2016, Prescott was never expected to become the face of what is known to many as “America’s Team.” However, when Cowboys’ then-quarterback Tony Romo was injured, Prescott took the helm and never looked back. That rookie season ended with Prescott leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and earning NFL “Offensive Rookie of the Year” honors.

Despite his incredible start, Prescott faced major obstacles along the way, including a devastating ankle injury in 2020 that threatened to derail his career. For Black women—whether you’re a football fan or not—Prescott’s achievement is a reminder that perseverance, confidence, and faith can lead to monumental success, even when the odds seem stacked against you.

Dak Prescott’s historic $240M contract not only sets a new standard for quarterback deals but also has major implications for other Black athletes. In a league where over 50% of players are Black, securing record-breaking contracts like Prescott’s demonstrates that elite Black talent is being financially rewarded at unprecedented levels. Prescott’s deal highlights a shift in how Black quarterbacks are viewed and valued, with players like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson also signing multi-million dollar contracts in recent years. These deals reflect a growing recognition of Black athletes’ contributions, both on and off the field, and create new benchmarks for what future contracts could look like for the next generation of players.

This deal not only secures his long-term future with the Cowboys but also sets a new standard for what elite quarterbacks can earn moving forward. As the NFL continues to generate record revenue, contracts like Prescott’s highlight the immense financial value that franchise quarterbacks bring to their teams.

In 2023 alone, the NFL was projected to generate over $18 billion in revenue, with star players like Prescott contributing significantly to that figure. As more Black athletes continue to dominate the sport, Prescott’s contract is a symbol of how far representation in high-paying leadership roles has come in the NFL, particularly in the quarterback position, which has historically been dominated by white players. It signals to young Black athletes that not only can they reach the pinnacle of success in their respective sports, but they can also demand top-tier financial compensation.

Beyond the X’s and O’s of football, Prescott is also a leader off the field. His Faith Fight Finish Foundation, inspired by his late mother who passed away from colon cancer, supports cancer research, mental health programs, and more. Through his philanthropic efforts, Prescott has shown a deep commitment to improving the lives of others, making him not only an outstanding athlete but also a powerful role model for young people, particularly in the Black community.

And let’s not forget Prescott’s vocal stance on social justice issues. He has consistently used his platform to raise awareness about racial inequality and support causes aimed at creating systemic change. So, while his contract extension is certainly newsworthy, Prescott’s broader impact on and off the field makes him a player we can all root for.

Dak Prescott’s historic contract extension is more than just a massive payday—it’s a statement about perseverance, resilience, and leadership. And as the NFL’s new highest-paid player, Prescott is leading the way both on and off the field, showing that success is not just about the numbers but about making a lasting impact.