COVERGIRL Is Now The Official Beauty Partner Of The Chicago Sky—And It’s A Slam Dunk

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 06: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts to a call during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx on May 6, 2025 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beauty and basketball are colliding in Chicago in the most exciting way possible.

COVERGIRL, the beauty giant that’s been making women look and feel amazing for decades, just announced they’re teaming up with the Chicago Sky as their first official cosmetics sponsor. It’s a first for both the WNBA champions and the beauty brand that’s been a staple in makeup bags for generations.

“COVERGIRL is proud to join forces with the Chicago Sky, a WNBA team that represents strength, resilience, and the uplifting spirit of sport,” said Stefano Curti, Coty Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty.

While this move might feel unexpected, COVERGIRL has been quietly showing up at sports events and building momentum behind the scenes. This new deal is something bigger though. It’s a real investment in women’s sports and the fans who love them.

“We believe beauty is for everyone, everywhere—on the court, in the stands, and in everyday life,” continues Curti. “This partnership celebrates the power of showing up with confidence and the easy breezy joy that comes from being part of something bigger.”

Throughout the 2025 season, COVERGIRL will show up in major ways at Wintrust Arena, from product giveaways to interactive fan experiences. Expect custom content featuring Sky athletes, sneak peeks at new products, and a few surprise moments that blend beauty with sport in ways we haven’t seen before.

Alex Teodosi, the Sky’s VP of Corporate Partnerships, says the timing couldn’t be better, “This exciting partnership will help amplify Sky players’ passion for beauty and self-expression while also celebrating our fans and community,” she said.

The partnership will also extend into the community, with COVERGIRL supporting outreach initiatives and youth engagement programs. Even Skye the Lioness, the team’s mascot, is getting in on the action. COVERGIRL is also planning to launch new products throughout the season, focusing on face, eye, and lip innovations that should generate buzz among beauty lovers and sports fans alike. The timing suggests they’re serious about making this partnership a flagship example of how beauty brands can meaningfully engage with women’s sports.