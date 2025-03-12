Coco Gauff’s Hometown Roots Power New Balance’s Latest Tennis Shoe

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 19: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Women’s Singles Fourth Round match during day eight of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

The words “tennis” and “accessibility” have had a longstanding complex relationship. We got a glimpse of this in King Richard watching the story behind the legacy of Serena and Venus Williams. It showed us that behind the glamour of center courts and trophy ceremonies (which Coco Gauff has a lot of) lies a sport that many find financially prohibitive. It’s this reality that makes the latest collaboration between New Balance and tennis star Coco Gauff particularly noteworthy.

Today, New Balance and Gauff unveiled the Coco Delray, a tennis shoe that pays homage to her Florida hometown while addressing broader questions about who gets to play the sport. Available beginning March 13 for $110, the shoe stands out in a market where performance tennis footwear often commands significantly higher prices.

“I’m incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come,” Gauff said in the announcement. “Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it’s special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport.”

Technically, the Coco Delray delivers what you’d expect from competition-ready footwear. It features a nylon plate for stability, lightweight FuelCell midsole for comfort, and a durable rubber outsole designed for extended play across different court surfaces. The low-top design incorporates 90s tennis and basketball aesthetics, reflecting Gauff’s cross-generational appeal.

“Our hope with the Coco Delray is to emphasize access to sport for all. It means a lot to Coco that anyone who wants to play tennis should be able to pick up a racquet and play,” said Evan Zeder, New Balance’s Head of Tennis Sports Marketing. “The Coco Delray represents her ongoing commitment to promoting this inclusivity within the sport, starting in her own backyard.”

That backyard—specifically Pompey Park in Delray Beach—isn’t just referenced in marketing materials but serves as the launch venue itself. New Balance and Gauff are hosting an event there featuring a screening of the campaign video followed by a discussion with Gauff, her grandmother, and creative contributor Joe Robinson (known professionally as Joe Freshgoods) about sport accessibility and community impact.

New Balance isn’t stopping with just one version of the shoe, either. They’ll be dropping new colorways of the Coco Delray throughout the year, releasing them alongside Gauff’s higher-end CG2 signature model. The coordinated releases mean recreational players can adopt Gauff’s style regardless of their skill level. And even though it may not seem like a lot, it’s actually pretty major. Both Gauff and New Balance are ensuring that everyone feels included, regardless of where they are in their tennis journey.

At the end of the day, tennis continues to face ongoing questions about diversity, representation, and access, and products like the Coco Delray offer a concrete contribution. While a $110 shoe won’t single-handedly transform tennis economics, it’s a step in the right direction.The Coco Delray is available globally on newbalance.com and at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $110. For more information, visit newbalance.com/tennis.